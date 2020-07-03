Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Public Conversation Needed About Terms On Which New Zealand Could Re-open

Friday, 3 July 2020, 8:42 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Three of New Zealand’s most influential and trusted public figures are calling for a conversation now on a cohesive national ‘reconnection strategy’ to re-open New Zealand’s borders.

Former Chief Science Adviser to the Prime Minister Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister the Rt Hon Helen Clark and former Air New Zealand CEO Rob Fyfe say open conversations are needed about the right time for New Zealand to re-engage with the world – and how.

The trio joined forces to co-author a conversation paper, Re-engaging New Zealand with the world, with expert input from epidemiologist Sir David Skegg and digital contact tracing expert Dr Andrew Chen.

They say New Zealand needs an adaptable and pragmatic strategy to reopen the country safely and allow increased border flow.

“Is New Zealand prepared to hold in a state of near-total isolation for the indefinite future? This is not just affecting tourism and export education, but also the many ways in which New Zealand projects and leverages its place in the world,” the paper states.

Sir Peter, Director of Koi Tu: The Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland, says this country needs its global connectivity.

“Of course we want to keep the virus out. But it will not be too dangerous to start opening New Zealand in the near future if we have the right processes in place.”

Ms Clark says an informed public conversation would help shape how and to what extent to reopen New Zealand’s borders safely.

“Unfortunately there are huge implications for our nation’s economic and social wellbeing if we remain closed indefinitely,” she says.

Mr Fyfe says we have gained global recognition and significant international advantage through the success of our stringent lockdown and early elimination of the virus, but that is now under threat.

“We will rapidly progress to a position of relative disadvantage if our trading competitors are able to engage with our customers and suppliers in ways that are not possible for us,” he says.

The trio’s paper offers possible solutions such as establishing an intensive testing regime prior to departure for travellers from low-risk countries, adjusting quarantine methods for low-risk entrants, and allowing universities to provide quarantine for their international students.

It also says we need to reframe how New Zealand views the “elimination strategy” of no cases at all, to one that is in line with how many epidemiologists define it – which is reducing case-transmission to a “predetermined very low level”.

Sir Peter says the subtle distinction will help New Zealanders’ collective thinking about our path ahead. Rather than creating an expectation of keeping the virus out absolutely, he says we need to accept cases will inevitably occur, and processes need to be in place to make sure that community spread is not established.

“Otherwise we will be facing a very long period of isolation. Vaccines are likely to be developed, but they will not provide absolute protection,” he says.

The paper also calls for New Zealand to develop and adopt a much more effective automatic contact tracing system. It says a failure to replace the current, relatively ineffective, tracking system “may come to haunt us”.

“If we required such a tracing system for all incoming passengers and providing a large number of New Zealanders had adopted it, then we would have more alternatives, at least for low-risk entrants,” the report says.

The authors accept that the politically charged environment in the lead up to the national election in September may make border discussions difficult, but urge the Government to start an evidence-based transparent process towards planning for safe reopening.

“Taking the knowledge of the pandemic’s evolving behaviour into account, we must prioritise exploring the ways in which we can more completely re-engage with the world,” the paper says.

The paper is available here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 