Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

International Recognition For Wai-iti Dark Sky Park | First ‘Dark Sky Park’ Designation In NZ

Saturday, 4 July 2020, 4:34 am
Press Release: Dark Skies Tasman

Wai-iti Dark Sky Park has achieved international recognition, being endorsed by the International Dark Sky Association (IDA). It is the first location to receive the ‘Dark Sky Park’ designation in New Zealand. 

Wai-iti Dark Sky Park covers 135 hectares of Tasman District Council (TDC) land. It includes the Waiiti Recreational Reserve and Tunnicliff Forest, just south of Wakefield. 

“The Wai-iti Dark Sky Park has been established to preserve the area’s pristine night skies, as a place for pure enjoyment of the night sky, as well as for study of the night sky for scientific, artistic and amateur astronomy purposes,” says Ralph Bradley, chairman of the Top of the South Dark Sky Committee. “This is a small step to preserve the night sky for future generations. It is a place to teach and educate the community about the importance of the natural dark night sky for our own health and well-being and that of plants and animals in our environment.” 

To celebrate this award, star parties will be held on the evenings of July 11 and 12 at the Wai-iti Recreation Reserve (weather permitting). All are welcome to attend and have a look through telescopes that will be set up in the Reserve. Astronomers will be on hand as star-guides and will explain why it is important to take action to reduce light pollution. Please register interest for these events on the Dark Skies Tasman website darkskies.nz so we have contact information for COVID-19 contact tracing precautions. 

Matariki is observed in the week following this grand opening event, so right now the interest of many will be directed towards the night sky.

The Top of the South Dark Sky Committee, attached to the Nelson Science Society Astronomy Section, has worked on the application to have the Wai-iti Dark Sky Park officially recognised for the last five years. Tasman District Council Parks & Reserves, the Network Tasman Trust and Nelson Forest & Bird have contributed to the success of this project. Special thanks is also owed to the Nelson Science Society Astronomy Section and indeed the rest of the Nelson Science Society for their support. 

To achieve its internationally recognised designation as Wai-iti Dark Sky Park, it had to be shown that the night sky at the park enjoyed a measurably high quality of darkness. It was also necessary to show the commitment of the local community as represented by the TDC to manage light pollution by agreeing to a Lighting Management Plan for the area. 

The IDA has already recognised the Aoraki-Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve, the Stewart Island/Rakiura Dark Sky Sanctuary, and the Aotea/Great Barrier Dark Sky Sanctuary with different dark sky place designations. Other groups are seeking designations for other locations. There are also on-going discussions as to what it would take for New Zealand to be recognised as a Dark Sky Nation. 

Dark Skies Tasman is the online identity for the Top of the South Dark Sky Committee, attached to the Nelson Science Society Astronomy Section. The vision of Tasman Dark Skies is to see the night skies of our whole region protected as a taonga for the enjoyment of everyone and future generations. We advocate for efforts to reduce light pollution and educate people so they know what they can personally do to reduce light pollution and the impact of artificial light at night on themselves and their families.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dark Skies Tasman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 