Thursday Brings Respite From Adverse Weather

After a wet and windy night for many, MetService is forecasting further winter weather, complete with snow, for New Zealand over the coming days – not the best start for the school holidays. However, there is some respite from Thursday.

For the North Island showers moved through this morning (Monday), with more showery activity in store until Wednesday. MetService Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane elaborates: “A complex low and its associated troughs move across the North Island today, bringing spells of wet weather. Some of those showers could be heavier with a rumble or two of thunder in the north”.

For the lower South Island, a Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for this evening. “A low that forms east of Otago today turns wind flow southerly and pushes rain onto the southern and southeastern areas,” Makgabutlane explains.

This cold southerly wind flow will be the playmaker over the coming days, ushering in a colder airmass over the country by mid-week. As a result, conditions turn chilly across Aotearoa, and snow levels lower over the South Island, welcome news for those planning to visit the snow-covered ski-slopes across the island during these winter school holidays.

The North Island does not escape this cold snap. After rain with the next front on Wednesday, a surge of cold air moves over, causing a dip in daytime temperatures across the island. Masterton struggles to a maximum temperature of just 8°C on Thursday, while the capital only manages 9°C.

As the cold air blankets the North Island, the central and lower areas may also see snowfalls down to low levels. “People are reminded to check out the latest forecasts, especially the Road Snow Warnings, if they’ve got road trips planned around the country this week” Makgabutlane advised.

A spell of more settled weather comes through towards the weekend across the country, which will be appreciated by those who will have missed getting out and about.

