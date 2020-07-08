NZ Vets Behind Major New Discovery In The Treatment Of Arthritis

In a twist on new uses of old things, Arthramid® Vet is a unique and patented 2.5% cross-linked polyacrylamide hydrogel (PAAG) for intra-articular injection, and the first PAAG in the world registered for veterinary use. This revolutionary hydrogel contains no active pharmaceutical ingredient and is highly effective, safe and long-lasting. It has been used previously as a dermal filler in cosmetic surgery but early indications are this new application could one day even prevent joint damage.

Arthramid® Vet is injected into the joint of animals where it integrates into the joint capsule of the diseased joint to provide a biocompatible tissue scaffold into which the body’s own tissues grow. This increases the elasticity, strength and stability of the joint resulting in reduced pain and lameness and improved joint function. The first negative effects of arthritis seen in a diseased joint.

The final parts of the research conducted in NZ and Australia were led by two NZ veterinarians and included collaboration with Otago University and local labs to understand the mechanism of action and safety of the product. The product, produced under license in Denmark, is now registered for use in horses in Australia and NZ and signals a move away from anti inflammatories for managing this debilitating disease.

Furthermore, with the welfare of animals, and particularly race horses, becoming a major focus for industry groups the potential to reduce the use of corticosteroids is another significant benefit.

