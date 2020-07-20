Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Partnership To Accelerate Low-carbon Research In NZ

Monday, 20 July 2020, 10:42 am
Press Release: Infratec

Infratec and the MacDiarmid Institute have signed a ground-breaking agreement to accelerate New Zealand based research into low carbon energy solutions.

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding will advance academic research, education and development around materials and storage for low carbon energy. It brings together world leading New Zealand research labs under the umbrella of the MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, and Infratec, a world leading low carbon energy developer.

Under the MOU, Infratec and the MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnolgy will work together to develop training facilities such as research sites and product demonstrators with New Zealand academia.

The MOU will see Infratec host graduates from the MacDiarmid Institute for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology as interns, with a particular focus on supporting existing student research, applying new technologies and helping provide industrial exposure. The internship programme also aims to help graduates to further their academic or industrial careers.

Greg Visser, CEO of Infratec said, “This exciting MOU strengthens existing relationships between Infratec and academia which have seen us teaching, writing papers and supporting research with universities around the world. We’re also excited to get more smart science graduates into our organisation, to show them what it’s like working in the field and to help enhance our product offering to our customers.”

In the long term, Infratec hopes to share real site data with researchers and academics from the MacDiarmid Institute to inform the design and operation of new technologies. It will also enhance the long-term benefits Infratec can offer to its customers through new knowledge and technologies, and may help to facilitate relationships between New Zealand and foreign universities in countries where Infratec works – such as collaborative research or educational programmes.

“The MOU will create new opportunities for academia in low carbon research, enhance the already leading energy research being conducted in New Zealand, and ultimately deploy new technology into the electricity grid. That’s something we all want as we strive to achieve net zero carbon emissions and to reduce energy poverty,” Greg Visser said.

Professor Justin Hodgkiss, Co-Director of the MacDiarmid Institute, said, “Working with a company like Infratec that is deploying new technology in renewable energy microgrids enables our researchers and graduates to have greater impact when bringing our research-based tech — such as solar, new batteries and other low carbon energy technologies — to market. Award winning projects like the one delivering mini-grids on four of the Cook Islands (Atiu, Mangaia, Mauke and Mitiaro) show a commitment to technical excellence and community development that aligns well with our institute.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Infratec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 