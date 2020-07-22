Reproducing A Driver's Senses By Engineering: DENSO's Challenge To Develop Automated Driving Systems

TOKYO, July 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - On June 9, 2020, DENSO Tech Links Tokyo #7, an event organized by DENSO Corporation, was held as a webinar. The theme was "Human Drivers and AI--Automated Driving from the Viewpoint of Human Characteristics." DENSO employees who play a key role in advanced technology talked about the development of automated driving technology and research on AI, taking human characteristics into account, to realize new mobility. The first speaker was Hiroshi Ino, General Manager of the Vehicle System R&D Dept., Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development Div. He introduced the development initiatives focusing on human characteristics (i.e., what the driver senses during driving).

Speakers

Hiroshi Ino

General Manager of the Vehicle System R&D Dept., Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development Div., DENSO Corporation

DENSO's Five Priorities and Four Focus Fields

Hiroshi Ino: Today, I would like to concisely explain our technology development efforts based on the theme of "Automated Driving System That Understands Human Characteristics--Technology Development Based on Human Characteristics."

First, let me briefly introduce our company. This is the Long-term Policy 2030.

Over the next decade, DENSO aims to continuously generate value to enrich mobility that achieves sustainability, happiness and peace of mind for everyone.

Green technologies and technologies that give peace of mind play a key role. DENSO will focus on these technologies to open up the future.

This slide shows the extensive lineup of products offered by DENSO.

DENSO operates five major businesses: thermal systems, mobility systems, powertrain systems, electrification systems, and electronic systems. In fact, our components are incorporated in almost all vehicles on the road.

We call this "DENSO Inside." Many of our products are used in your cars without you realizing. This is an overview of our business.

These are our conventional products. DENSO will focus on four main fields to shape its future: electrification, connected cars, advanced safety and automated driving, and non-automotive business.

