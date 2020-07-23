Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today.

“While some regions reduced their emissions, this was largely offset by increased emissions in other regions. Overall, this resulted in a reduction of just over one percent in New Zealand’s total greenhouse gas emissions between 2007 and 2018,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

Changes to a region’s total emissions occur as a result of increases or decreases in emissions from industry and households.

“Industrial emissions, from either primary industries, goods-producing industries, or service industries, can be affected by a number of factors, such as structural changes to the local economy, changes in technology, or efficiency gains,” Mr Oakley said.

Between 2007 and 2018, the largest falls in emissions were in Auckland, down 955 kilotonnes (7.8 percent), Taranaki, down 707 kilotonnes (11.3 percent), Northland, down 545 kilotonnes (10.8 percent), and Waikato, down 272 kilotonnes (2.0 percent).

Over the same period, emissions increased in Canterbury, up 1,175 kilotonnes (11.0 percent), Bay of Plenty, up 356 kilotonnes (11.9 percent), Southland, up 335 kilotonnes (6.2 percent), and Otago, up 333 kilotonnes (7.0 percent).

“This is the first comprehensive picture we have been able to develop to show where emissions are being produced in New Zealand and which regions are driving the changes in emissions,” Mr Oakley said.

The decrease in Auckland’s emissions came from the goods-producing industries, where emissions fell by 1,675 kilotonnes (25 percent). This was mainly due to decreases in emissions from the electricity, gas, water, and waste services industry. However, the rise in emissions from the services industries (up 15 percent) and household emissions (up 18 percent) resulted in an overall reduction of Auckland’s emissions of only 955 kilotonnes (7.8 percent).

“The rise in Auckland’s household emissions is largely due to its growing population, leading to increased car emissions, and increased fuel use,” Mr Oakley said.

In Canterbury and Otago, increases in overall emissions were driven largely by the primary industries, specifically by increases in emissions from these regions’ expanding dairy cattle numbers.

In Bay of Plenty, the increase was due to a combination of increasing household emissions and increasing emissions from goods-producing industries, particularly the electricity, gas, water, and waste services industry.

Southland’s increase in greenhouse gas emissions was also largely driven by goods-producing industries, particularly manufacturing, and primary industries, which was mainly due to dairy.

Three regions accounted for just under half of total emissions in 2018

In 2018, Auckland, Waikato, and Canterbury combined accounted for 47 percent of total regional emissions. The regions with the least emissions were Marlborough, Tasman/Nelson, West Coast, and Gisborne. These four regions accounted for 5.8 percent of emissions in 2018. Both these proportions were constant across the 2007–18 period.

In 2018, the top three emitting regions accounted for 54 percent of both carbon dioxide and fluorinated gases but only 40 percent of methane and 45 percent of nitrous oxide emissions.

Auckland generated the most carbon dioxide, Canterbury the most methane

While Waikato had the highest greenhouse gas emissions of any region in 2018, Auckland recorded the highest emissions of carbon dioxide, which were driven by households and manufacturing. Auckland also had the highest levels of fluorinated gases, largely produced by the service industries (excluding transport, postal, and warehousing). Canterbury recorded the highest methane and nitrous oxide emissions in 2018, largely due to emissions from agriculture.

Further detail about the distribution of greenhouse gas emissions by region is available under key facts on the release page.

About the data

The release

Greenhouse gas emissions by region (industry and household): Year ended 2018

includes estimates for 15 regions by main industries and households. The estimates are compiled on the same basis as that used to measure GDP and other economic statistics.

This first release of greenhouse gas emissions by region is provisional. Revisions to the time series are expected as the methodologies are improved over time.

The estimates complement

Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): Year ended 2018

, released in June 2020. Data is available to the year ended 2018 due to the availability of input data from

New Zealand’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory

.

For more information on how the estimates were compiled, see the ‘air emissions’ section in

Environmental-economic accounts: Sources and methods (third edition)

.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 