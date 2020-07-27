Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

UC Researchers Ask: Is Robot Abuse Immoral?

Monday, 27 July 2020, 2:24 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

In a new study, University of Canterbury (UC) researchers have found that participants considered abusive behaviour towards a robot just as immoral as abusive behaviour towards a human.

The paper titled ‘The morality of abusing a robot’, by Associate Professor Christoph Bartneck and PhD student Merel Keijsers of the Human Interface Technology Lab New Zealand | Hangarau Tangata, Tangata Hangarau (HIT Lab NZ) in UC’s College of Engineering, was recently published in the Paladyn, Journal of Behavioural Robotics.

“It’s not uncommon for humans to exhibit abusive behaviour towards robots in real life,” Associate Professor Bartneck says. “Our research looks at how abusive behaviour towards a human is perceived in comparison with identical behaviour towards a robot.”

Participants were shown 16 video clips that depicted different levels of violence and abuse towards a human and a Boston Dynamics Atlas robot. The robot in the video was computer-generated imagery (CGI), its motions created by a human actor. As a result, there were two versions of a video with identical abusive behaviours – one where the victim was a human and one where it was a robot.

“We found that participants saw bullying of humans and robots as equally unacceptable, which is interesting because a robot doesn’t have feelings and can’t experience pain – it doesn’t even understand the concept of abuse.

“It doesn’t make sense from a logical point of view,” says Associate Professor Bartneck. “It’s very interesting in the sense that if we treat robots as if they are humans, we consider it immoral to mistreat them.”

However, the findings were different when participants were shown footage of a human fighting back in response to being bullied in comparison to a robot fighting back in the same situation. Humans were seen as less immoral compared with robots when fighting back.

“As soon as the victim fought back in response to the abuse, there was a big difference. A human fighting back in that situation was considered as more acceptable, but a robot fighting back in the same situation was not considered as acceptable behaviour,” Keijsers says.

“We did further analysis to explain this difference and found that the participants interpreted the robot’s response as a lot more aggressive or abusive than the human’s response – they felt there was a higher intent to harm.”

One explanation for this, the researchers suggest, is that when a robot fights back or resists, there is a change in power.

“Robots are very much meant to work and serve, so they may be viewed as sub-ordinate, but when a robot is not obedient or gets aggressive it’s viewed as inappropriate,” Keijsers says.

She points out that another explanation for this could be due to robots being portrayed in media as a potential threat – especially in those blockbuster movies where robots ‘rise up’ against their masters or enslave humanity.

“Right now we don’t have a lot of robots in society but that’s set to change. It’s only a matter of time. This research lays the foundations for a society in which we can have robots around – we have to figure out how we will interact with them,” says Keijsers.

The HIT Lab NZ is a multi-disciplinary research laboratory at UC that focuses on how people interact with technology. There are currently several openings available for postgraduate studies in the area of human-robot Interaction that focus on the ethics of human-robot relationships and AI. Students interested in postgraduate studies at the HIT Lab NZ should contact info@hitlabnz.org

Christoph Bartneck is an associate professor and director of postgraduate studies at the HIT Lab NZ at the University of Canterbury. He has a background in Industrial Design and Human-Computer Interaction, and his projects and studies have been published in leading journals, newspapers, and conferences. His interests lie in the fields of human-robot interaction, science and technology studies, and visual design. More specifically, he focuses on the effect of anthropomorphism on human-robot interaction. He has worked for several international organisations including the Technology Centre of Hanover (Germany), LEGO (Denmark), Eagle River Interactive (USA), Philips Research (Netherlands), ATR (Japan), and The Eindhoven University of Technology (Netherlands).

Merel Keijsers is completing her PhD at the HIT Lab NZ, University of Canterbury. From the Netherlands, she has a research Master’s degree in Statistics, and in Social and Health Psychology from Utrecht University. In her PhD, she studied what conscious and subconscious psychological processes drive people to abuse and bully robots. Having a background in social psychology, she is mainly interested in the similarities and differences in how people deal with robots versus other humans. Merel has accepted a position as an assistant professor at John Cabot University in Rome, Italy which she will start in 2021.


The researchers would like to acknowledge Corridor Digital who made the stimuli available for this research.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 