Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Aussie Tech Company Gives Free Software To Solve COVID-19 Challenge

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 8:05 am
Press Release: Formitize

CEO of Australian tech company Formitize, Matt Burge, saw the challenge businesses faced in quickly setting up secure visitor record systems in order to be compliant with COVID-19 tracing requirements, and knew his software company could help.

“As soon as I saw a cafe using paper forms to record the visitor details, I knew we had to step up and help solve a real problem. It wasn’t private, it wasn’t secure and watching people pass around a clipboard and pen to each other meant that a system designed to restrict COVID-19 could actually potentially be spreading it.”

The data privacy risk is real and already there has been several stories that have emerged of stalkers viewing the paper forms and stealing the personal details of people. In one incident, a woman was harassed by a stranger who stole her contact tracing details during a trip to the SkyCity casino in Hamilton, New Zealand, and in another, a restaurant worker used personal information collected on the paper record to make unwanted advances towards a woman who was left shaken by the incident.

“The risks to privacy may be why so many businesses are reluctant to comply with Covid-19 contract-tracing regulations. With new hotspots re-emerging, we wanted to act quickly to help optimise the tracing process and give businesses a tool they could set up instantly, that was really simple to use.”

The paperless Electronic Visitor Record safety system - aptly named EVRsafe - is completely free, can be set up in just two minutes, is automatically branded with the businesses logo, and includes a Visitor Entrance Poster with unique QR code that can be used at all entrances together with Table Cards that can be placed on tables, counters and point of sale areas. It is a complete end to end system with a high level of security, says Burge.

When a patron walks into a business, they'll see the Visitor Entrance Poster with a QR code which takes them to a simple form where they enter their telephone number and name. They submit the form and it’s done. Only the authorised person who registered can access the information if they need to on behalf of the authorities.

According to Burge, in just a few days since launching, there has been thousands of visitors so far that have been securely recorded with the EVRsafe solution from facilities all over the world. This has included cafes, restaurants, hotels, sporting clubs and conference centres.

“We knew that cafes and restaurants would benefit, but there has been so much take-up in areas that we hadn’t even considered like sporting clubs, funeral businesses, councils and professions such as accountants - who in turn are recommending the solution to their clients. The more people benefiting from it the better as far as I am concerned.

“We need to beat this virus as fast as we can, so we’re giving the solution away for free and we’re really pleased we’ve been able to engage part of our technology to help, for everyone’s sake.”

For more information: https://www.formitize.com/evrsafe/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Formitize on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 