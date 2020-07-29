Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Logitech G Launches PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 6:02 am
Press Release: Logitech

Logitech G launches LIGHTSPEED Wireless version of its award-winning PRO X Gaming Headset designed with and for the world’s top esports pros

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced the Logitech G PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. This new PRO headset brings pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to an award winning design that's built to the exacting specifications of the world’s elite esports professionals.

"I love my PRO X headset, the only thing I wish it had was wireless support,” said Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, League of Legends, TSM. “Well now I don't have to wish anymore!”

Based on the award-winning PRO X Gaming Headset, the PRO X Wireless headset features high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom. The PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now equipped with 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, which delivers over 20 hours of battery life and 42 feet of range.

“The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets,” said Chris Pate, portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line. “The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.”

Additionally, the new headset features advanced Blue VO!CE software for incredible voice clarity and high-quality communication in-game or on stream, the PRO-G 50mm driver for crisp professional audio, next-generation DTS 7.1 surround sound for better situational awareness and comfortable memory foam padding with a lightweight design delivering hours of comfort for long practice sessions or competition gaming.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is expected to be available in August of 2020, for RRP$399.90. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

