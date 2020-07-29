Techweek NZ | Hootsuite & Conversologie Present: Digital Innovation Through Social Transformation

Hootsuite, in partnership with Conversologie, will present an exclusive and live webinar, ‘Digital Innovation through Social Transformation’, at this week’s Techweek NZ event. The session, led by Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, will explore the critical relationship between social transformation and digital innovation capability.

This interactive and complimentary event will be livestreamed Thursday, 30th July 2020, 2PM NZST and be presented by Sijia Perry, Digital Marketing Manager, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and moderated by Jam Mayer, Chief Conversologist, Conversologie.

The discussion will provide unique insights about how organisations can - as the growth gap widens between businesses and technology - respond and adapt to ever-changing market conditions. With attendees able to actively participate in the session through a series of polls that will feature and live audience ‘Q&As’ that will close out the session.

Key topics of discussion include:

Digital transformation: Why organisations need to continually challenge the status quo through innovation to yield commercial value in a digital age.

Digital Analytics: How organisations can leverage data to intelligently inform commercial strategy development to drive continual improvement.

Authenticity in Online Customer Engagement: The importance of building meaningful connections at scale with your target audience segments through emotive storytelling.

Sijia Perry will highlight the importance of personalised content and authenticity in social engagement to empower your organisation, including how meaningful connections are scalable via digital tools, in addition to how both herself and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ have achieved greater social currency and engagement through this approach.

“The social landscape is constantly changing, which is why it’s paramount for organisations to find a way to keep up. Our partnership with Hootsuite, through the adoption of their platform, is based on our collective understanding of the crucial role social media plays in this unprecedented rate of change and Hootsuite’s solutions that have the capabilities to execute our social strategy. With Hootsuite, we identified the type of content that resonated with our audience, while still spreading our core messages of being breast aware, the importance of early detection, and how supporters can join us in our fight towards zero deaths from breast cancer. Hootsuite’s digital analytics helped to inform our future content strategy by seeing what topics resonated with the audience the most, by actioning this insight we saw our Facebook engagement increase by 96% (June 19 vs June 20). In our session at Techweek NZ, we’ll explore how Breast Cancer Foundation NZ leveraged Hootsuite, to spur our digital innovation and social transformation,” says Perry.

Conversologie is the first Hootsuite Digital Services partner in New Zealand since 2017, supporting corporate organisations with strategic guidance to solve complex challenges on social media within a fluctuating landscape and efficiently manage their social efforts to maximise ROI in the region.

“At Conversologie, we’re passionate about helping Kiwi companies find the potential of social media for their business. As the growth gap between businesses and technology continues to widen, it’s critical organisations leverage the meaningful insights that social media data offers. By embracing social, organisations are enabled with the ability to identify clear areas of development and keep up with the inevitable landscape change,” says Mayer.

Attendance at this Techweek NZ virtual event is complimentary, please visit the registration page if you’d like to attend.

