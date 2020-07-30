Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

COVID-19 Sees Natural Hazard Awareness Information Taken Online

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 11:32 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

In late March, as the nation went into lockdown for COVID-19, local hazard education providers AF8 (Alpine Fault magnitude 8) and East Coast Life at the Boundary (East Coast LAB) had hoped to be on the road, informing local communities about the risk posed by two of Aotearoa’s most significant natural hazards, the Hikurangi subduction zone and Alpine Fault. But, as happened with so many parts of New Zealand life, the pandemic forced a change in approach and thinking.

So, to keep the messages coming through, a series of online modules have been created. Funded by the Earthquake Commission (EQC), the resources are designed to enable anyone to explore Aotearoa New Zealand’s active plate boundary, encouraging them to delve into the fascinating world of earth science and grow their knowledge of natural hazards in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Titled ‘What’s On Our Plates?’ the modules follow on from the successful ‘A Lot on Our Plates’ social media campaign, which saw East Coast LAB and AF8 provide interesting facts on natural hazards, risk and preparedness, largely based on questions sent in by the public.

“We were really pleased with the response to A Lot on Our Plates,” says Kate Boersen, Project Lead for East Coast LAB. “So it’s been exciting to build on that with this new material that explores the Hikurangi subduction zone and Alpine Fault hazards in new ways.”

The modules have been created using browser-based ESRI Storymaps, which highlight geographical linkages, allowing students to explore the plate boundary in three dimensions and learn about New Zealand’s unique and unstable landscape.

“Using Storymaps has allowed us to take a scientific but relatable approach to developing the modules,” says Alice Lake-Hammond, Programme Lead for AF8. “The platform enables us to bring together a wide range of media, to shape and share what can be quite complex information in an engaging and accessible way.”

While the three initial modules have been designed to fit with the New Zealand Curriculum, all involved hope the content will be interesting for many Kiwis beyond the school environment.

For the Earthquake Commission, switching funding away from the physical roadshows to an online delivery was an easy decision. “It’s really important that we keep reminding ourselves that natural hazards are part of life here in New Zealand,” says Dr Jo Horrocks, EQC Head of Resilience Strategy and Research. “What we hope is that we can grow understanding of these hazards and the risks they pose, with the ultimate goal of communities and households that are better prepared when future disaster events happen.”

It is hoped that the physical roadshow programme for both AF8 and East Coast LAB will be able to resume in the near future, but with the new modules in place this vital awareness info will continue to get through.

View the A Lot on Our Plates modules at the following links:

https://af8.org.nz/whats-on-our-plates/

https://www.eastcoastlab.org.nz/discover/whats-on-our-plates/

For more information contact EQC Media, media@eqc.govt.nz 027 406 3476

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 