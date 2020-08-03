Fine, Warm Weather Continues Until Thursday

Settled weather continues over New Zealand thanks to a ridge of high pressure that remains parked just east of the country.This ridge shielded New Zealand from a significant low-pressure system in the Tasman Sea last week, the remnants of which scuttle away to the north of the country today. This didn’t stop MetService weather stations recording ten to thirty millimetres of rain in eastern and central Northland on Sunday, but this was a manageable amount and a far cry from the deluges of a fortnight ago.

Along with this high pressure comes light winds and warm temperatures, with daily highs in the mid-teens at both end of the country. On Tuesday both Blenheim and Kaitaia are picked to reach 19C. On Wednesday a sheet of high cloud will drape itself across the country, and although it will still be a reasonable day this is a harbinger of change to come.

“By this point we will have been stuck under the same high for nearly two weeks”, explains MetService meteorologist Tom Adams, “but on Thursday the high bids farewell, allowing northerly winds to pick up. By Friday rain is expected to hit much of the country, before shifting to a cooler and more showery regime for the weekend.”

