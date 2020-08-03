Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Study Shows That New Zealanders Die Before Australians

Monday, 3 August 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

New research published today in the Journal of Primary Health Care shows that New Zealanders will die earlier than Australians and its heart disease and cancer that will do it.

The research calculated five indicators of old-age structure to find that Australia had an advantageous ageing structure compared to New Zealand. However, in both countries the indigenous populations were significantly disadvantaged when compared to the general population.

Until 2050, both countries will have an increase in the proportion of people aged older than 60, with people older than 80 years increasing by 200 percent during that time. The average life expectancy at birth and then at age 60 is higher in Australia than New Zealand, and that gap is predicted to widen before 2050.

Cardiovascular disease rates are higher in New Zealand than Australia, and cardiovascular disease mortality is higher in New Zealand across all socioeconomic groups. New Zealanders are less likely to receive cholesterol-lowering medication and some heart procedures like having stents fitted or coronary artery bypass surgery.

Australians are better cancer survivors with patient survival lower in New Zealand - even if the same number of people were diagnosed. Between 2000 and 2007 New Zealand women were 15 percent more likely to die from cancer; men were 5 percent more likely than our Australian mates. In addition, Australia showed significant improvements in overall five-year cancer survival whereas New Zealand had a minimal increase.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners publishes the Journal. President Dr Samantha Murton said, ""The aging of our population is something that we are going to have to deal with in general practice.

"It is a significant concern that the indigenous population fairs worse and that New Zealanders are disadvantaged compared to their Australian counterparts.

"There are many causes and we need further research, but if we can make progress with health inequities, and cardiovascular and cancer treatment as suggested in the paper we might make some in-roads and reduce the burden on patients and an already strained health system."

The findings indicate that public health policy needs to target aging in New Zealand as a major goal in advancing the ‘Ageing Well’ policy advocated by the Government.

The research report, Ageing badly: indicators of old-age structure in Australia and New Zealand was authored by Yoram Barak MD, MHA, Sona Neehoff PhD, and Paul Glue MB ChB (Otago), MD (Bristol), MRCPsych. It can be read in the Journal of Primary Health Care.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 