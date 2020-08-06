Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Logitech G Delivers Ultra Realistic Racing For Playstation®4, Playstation®5* And PC

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 5:53 am
Press Release: Logitech

Logitech G Delivers Ultra Realistic Racing With Trueforce Racing Wheel For Playstation®4, Playstation®5* And PC

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals Features New Force Feedback System, Delivering Next-Generation Realism and Performance for Sim Racers

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today unveiled the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals, a high performance racing wheel that revolutionises the sim racing experience. Engineered for maximum realism, G923 features TRUEFORCE™ a new high-definition force feedback system that dials into a game’s physics and audio engine to deliver an ultra-realistic experience.

“A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all,” said McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris. “The new Logitech G923 wheel with TRUEFORCE gives drivers an authentic experience behind the wheel and simulates the details we feel as racing drivers. I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I’m about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition.”

TRUEFORCE is a proprietary high definition force feedback technology that revolutionises what’s possible in supported racing games. Using actual game physics and audio in real time, it allows players to feel things like the roar of an engine, tire traction, the terrain of the track, and feedback of the steering wheel more than ever before. TRUEFORCE connects directly to in-game engines, processing at up to 4000 times per second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G. “With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car. It truly elevates the experience, and everyone we’ve had try it always walks away with a smile!”

Designed for today’s sim racers, the G923 wheel and pedals have been modernised with a brushed metal steering wheel, polished pedals and a leather wheel cover for maximum comfort. In addition, the G923 was designed with a number of new features, including:

  • Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls - allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.
  • Built-In Rev Indicator - built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline.
  • On-Wheel Game Controls - game controls for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5* consoles integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.
  • Progressive Brake Pedals - featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.
  • 24-Point Selection Dial - built in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals will work with PlayStation 4 and PC when it launches in New Zealand in August 2020, for a suggested retail price of $849.90. The G923 will also work with PlayStation 5* when the console launches this holiday season. For more information please visit our website or connect with us @LogitechG.

*The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals is developed under the official licensing program for PlayStation®. It is officially licensed for PlayStation 4 and will work with PlayStation 5 subject to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s final product approval.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. “PlayStation” is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Logitech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:


QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 