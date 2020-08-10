Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Request For Proposals For New Digital Cadastral Survey Data Model

Monday, 10 August 2020, 10:22 am
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has published a Request for Proposals for the development of a 3-dimensional Cadastral Survey Data Model and Exchange (3D CSDM) on the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS). The Request for Proposals closes on 18 September 2020.

The 3D CSDM work programme aims to create a widely adopted standard across Australia and New Zealand for exchanging digital cadastral survey information between the survey industry and government land administration agencies.

New Zealand’s Surveyor-General Anselm Haanen says several influences have combined to prompt the need for the 3D CSDM.

“Cadastral surveyors and land information agencies are increasingly responding to community demand for improved quality of cadastral information, including in the third dimension.

“We want to enable the fully digital exchange of cadastral information, and particularly enable surveyors to transition from lodging paper or PDF plans to fully digital data, including 3D elements,” says Mr Haanen.

This programme will have two primary objectives:

  1. To develop a harmonised data model that will cover all data components across all New Zealand and Australian jurisdictions.
  2. To identify options for encoding and exchanging the data in the model in liaison with survey software vendors.

“We are hoping that survey software vendors will help us eventually achieve the ultimate goal of surveyors being able to lodge fully digital 3D cadastral survey datasets across Australia and New Zealand,’ Mr Haanen says.

LINZ is leading the programme in partnership with Australian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (Victoria), the Department of Customer Service (New South Wales), Landgate (Western Australia), and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (Queensland), says Mr Haanen.

“This collaborative approach recognises that the cadastral survey systems in New Zealand and Australia have the majority of their data components in common, even though they might be known by different terms,” Mr Haanen says.

The programme is governed by the Intergovernmental Committee for Survey and Mapping (ICSM) with support from the Spatial Information Council (ANZLIC).

More detail can be found at www.gets.govt.nz, GETS reference number 23070785.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 