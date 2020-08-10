Request For Proposals For New Digital Cadastral Survey Data Model

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has published a Request for Proposals for the development of a 3-dimensional Cadastral Survey Data Model and Exchange (3D CSDM) on the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS). The Request for Proposals closes on 18 September 2020.

The 3D CSDM work programme aims to create a widely adopted standard across Australia and New Zealand for exchanging digital cadastral survey information between the survey industry and government land administration agencies.

New Zealand’s Surveyor-General Anselm Haanen says several influences have combined to prompt the need for the 3D CSDM.

“Cadastral surveyors and land information agencies are increasingly responding to community demand for improved quality of cadastral information, including in the third dimension.

“We want to enable the fully digital exchange of cadastral information, and particularly enable surveyors to transition from lodging paper or PDF plans to fully digital data, including 3D elements,” says Mr Haanen.

This programme will have two primary objectives:

To develop a harmonised data model that will cover all data components across all New Zealand and Australian jurisdictions. To identify options for encoding and exchanging the data in the model in liaison with survey software vendors.

“We are hoping that survey software vendors will help us eventually achieve the ultimate goal of surveyors being able to lodge fully digital 3D cadastral survey datasets across Australia and New Zealand,’ Mr Haanen says.

LINZ is leading the programme in partnership with Australian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (Victoria), the Department of Customer Service (New South Wales), Landgate (Western Australia), and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (Queensland), says Mr Haanen.

“This collaborative approach recognises that the cadastral survey systems in New Zealand and Australia have the majority of their data components in common, even though they might be known by different terms,” Mr Haanen says.

The programme is governed by the Intergovernmental Committee for Survey and Mapping (ICSM) with support from the Spatial Information Council (ANZLIC).

More detail can be found at www.gets.govt.nz, GETS reference number 23070785.

