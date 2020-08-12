Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Manawatū Sci-tech Startups Get Momentum Boost

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 11:26 am
Press Release: UniServices Limited

Manawatū-based university science and technology staff and student entrepreneurs will be able to bring their startup projects to market faster, and with more likelihood of success, when the fifth branch of the Momentum Investment Committee (MIC) launches in Palmerston North today (August 12).

The Momentum Programme was the first of its kind when it launched with the formation of a student-led investment committee by the University of Auckland’s commercialisation arm, UniServices, in June 2017. Momentum Investment Committees are formed from a diverse range of students, investors, industry, and science commercialisation experts with students making up most of the seats.

The committee provides budding entrepreneurs with expert advice, international connections, direction, and funding support to help commercialise their innovations.

“As a result, business and investment sectors can expect to see these ‘pre-seed’ intellectual property (IP) and technology projects coming to market faster, better prepared and with greater chance of success,” explains Graham Scown, Momentum’s Programme and Commercialisation Director.

Momentum Investment Committees are accredited by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) to make investment decisions and recommendations for placement of PreSeed Accelerator Funds.

The Momentum Programme has been rolled out progressively across New Zealand. To date, the programme has 162 projects in action – 96 in Auckland, 32 in Wellington, 17 in Otago and 14 in Canterbury. There are three exciting projects on the agenda for the first Manawatū Momentum meeting.

An earlier example of a Momentum project is Luxor Astronautics. Luxor was first developed through the University of Auckland’s Velocity programme and then its VentureLab incubator and has been presented to Auckland Momentum twice in its early stages.

“Fia Jones of Luxor was a first-year student at the University of Auckland. She had an idea of powering satellites in space, so they last many times longer. With Momentum’s involvement, the project has received support and they are on their way to building their first prototype right here in New Zealand,” says Mr Scown.

He says he’s confident the Manawatū will prove to be a hot-bed of game-changing innovations that will contribute to putting New Zealand back on the road to economic recovery and employment growth, with the help of the Momentum approach.

Momentum Investment Committees naturally incorporate te ao Māori into each meeting, another example of the programme’s unique model and values. Karakia and Mihi are delivered at the beginning and end of each investment committee meeting, and the roles of Kaikarakia (karakia leader) and Kaimihi (mihi leader) are shared.

The Palmerston North online launch will deliver the Momentum waiata for the first time.

“Momentum is committed to giving life to Vision Mātauranga. We are therefore committed to te reo Māori me ōna tikanga (the Māori language and its cultural practices), and to engaging meaningfully with te ao Māori, me te iwi Māori (the Maori world and iwi),” says UniServices Kaiarahi, Geremy Hema.

It is also the first time Momentum has successfully recruited a student from a polytech (Universal College of Learning) onto a committee. Jerry Shearman, Executive Director Education & Research at UCOL says “We see Momentum as a great platform for our students to engage with the process of growing entrepreneurs and at the same time adding skills to their kete. There’s also much that our students can offer in terms of ideas for potential commercialisation.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UniServices Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 