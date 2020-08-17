Kiwi Medicinal Cannabis Pioneers Agree To Work Together

New Zealand medicinal cannabis sector leaders, Kāriki Pharma and Puro have signed a landmark agreement to work together to produce some of the world’s best medicinal cannabis products.

Puro are a Marlborough based medical cannabis grower, with growing sites at Waihopai and along the Kaikoura Coast at Kekerengu. Kāriki Pharma has a strong focus on the research and development of New Zealand made cannabis pharmaceuticals and taking them to the world.

Kāriki Pharma CEO, Steve Wilson, says the Memorandum of Understanding with Puro will enable them to be a world leader in the manufacture of life-changing medicinal cannabis products.

“For us, it’s important to be able to purchase high-quality flower from the best guys in the business, and we think that in New Zealand, that will be Puro. They have the expertise, they have amazing growing sites, and they’re our kind of people. Puro can grow exactly what we need.”

Puro managing director, Tim Aldridge is equally excited about the future for this partnership.

“At Puro, we’ve always been clear that our focus is growing the world’s best medicinal cannabis – this partnership will guarantee Puro’s premium medicinal cannabis is manufactured into premium pharmaceuticals.”

Steve Wilson says Kāriki Pharma will create a wide range of medicinal cannabis products to the highest globally recognised standards, and already has supply agreements in place with international buyers.

“Working with a company like Puro that has the same goals as us is a win-win. Our collaboration means we can each focus on our areas of expertise and push the envelope to build a range of the world’s best premium medicinal cannabis.”

Steve Wilson says it’s an exciting time to be involved with medicinal cannabis and the partnership with the Puro team will see them able to make leaps and bounds in the development of products.

“It’s not very often you get to be involved in the birth of a new game-changing industry for New Zealand and the world.”

© Scoop Media

