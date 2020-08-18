Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Youth-led Exhibition On Climate Change To Open In October

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Otago Museum

Climate change is the biggest environmental challenge of our time, a challenge the next generation of decision-makers needs to rise to. More and more the New Zealand youth are taking the lead in highlighting the urgency of this issue.

Otago Museum is coordinating an Unlocking Curious Minds funded project working with a group of young people to develop an exhibition on the topic of climate change. The project aims to give young people the skills, support, and space to express themselves.

Since November 2019, a group of twenty young people from different schools across Dunedin, and from the Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu correspondance school, have been working together on this, united in their passion for spreading the message about climate change.

One of the team members, Sarah Al-Balushi, Year 11, Kavanagh College, joined the project because of the opportunity it presented. “One of the most exciting things about this exhibit is that it allows the younger generation to express their views on an issue that will mainly affect them, and to gain a better understanding of their environment, which was something I wouldn’t have otherwise had the opportunity to do.”

Early on, the team decided they wanted to use this platform to communicate about the inequality of climate change. They wanted to highlight the fact that many of the communities and nations severely impacted by climate change are not the main contributors to the problem, including our Pacific neighbours.


The team have had workshops with different climate scientists, local youth activists, and young people impacted by climate change across the Pacific region. They have worked closely with different departments across Otago Museum and learned about marketing, exhibition design, and science communication. The team have created art pieces, conducted interviews, taken photographs and curated information and data.

Originally scheduled to be open during the July school holidays, the exhibition was delayed because of the COVID-19 lockdown. As a testament to their commitment and passion, the team continued to work hard through this period. “Lockdown certainly added a new layer of difficulty to the project, as all the meetings had to take place online. While this was challenging at times, I think that it was also valuable, as it really helped me to refocus on the overall idea and figure out what the key messages I wanted the project to convey.” said Sarah.

The team themselves are not the only ones gaining from the project. “This has actually been an amazing journey for me personally” said Dr Claire Concannon, the project coordinator at Otago Museum. “I have learned so much from this group of inspirational, talented, kind, and passionate young people. Working with them makes me hopeful for our future. Do not miss this exhibition, it is going to be something really special”

Climate Change – Striking a Balance is a free exhibition that will open 3 October and run until 1 November at Otago Museum, in the Beautiful Science Gallery.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 