Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Infectious Diseases Expert Awarded University’s Highest Honour

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 9:52 am
Press Release: University of Otago

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged global cooperation and highlighted the importance of science-based policy in preventing the devastating impact on communities and economies by novel infectious diseases, according to the winner of the University of Otago’s highest honour.

Professor David Murdoch is this year’s recipient of the University of Otago’s Distinguished Research Medal. It is awarded for outstanding scholarly achievement, including the discovery and dissemination of new knowledge, or development of concepts that lead to significant advances in the field.

The University of Otago, Christchurch researcher is a recognised world leader in the study, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, particularly pneumonia and other respiratory infections. Among his notable achievements are a leading role in a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded global study of childhood pneumonia that changed the way the disease is diagnosed, treated and prevented in developing countries; and years of research on Legionnaires’ disease that culminated in the establishment of a New Zealand-wide surveillance system. He is also the co-director of the One Health Aotearoa research alliance, a diverse network of infectious disease experts working to address health hazards related to animal and environmental factors.

In recent months Professor Murdoch has advised the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic and was one of three international experts invited to advise the Oxford University team developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

Professor Murdoch says COVID-19 has highlighted the global importance of infectious disease risks and the need for the whole world to work as one to address major global threats. It has also highlighted the importance of research and scientists’ role as translators. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of science-informed policy and the critical need for clear and trusted communication.”

Professor Murdoch says the pandemic has also highlighted the need for kindness, leadership and equity.

University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne says the award is richly deserved. “Professor Murdoch is the epitome of a leader. He works tirelessly to progress the understanding of infectious diseases and because of his mana in the field and gift for communication and collaboration, he has been able to ensure his research findings are implemented and make a difference to the health of individuals and communities. One significant example of his impact was the critical part he played in the establishment of a national vaccination programme for all Nepalese children, which happened because of his rigorous research and ability to work with governmental agencies and the World Health Organisation. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Murdoch continues to lead by example, providing outstanding advice and commentary on the impact of the virus on New Zealand.”

Professor Richard Blaikie is the University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Enterprise. He says Professor Murdoch stood out among the other highly deserving nominees for the quality of his research as well as the benefits it has for people and communities globally. “David clearly cares deeply about translating research into impact and is a shining example for many researchers to follow.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 