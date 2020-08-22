Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Technology For Superheavy Ion Spectroscopy

Saturday, 22 August 2020, 7:45 am
Press Release: Skoltech

Scientists proposed technology for measuring the spectra of ions in superheavy chemical elements with atomic numbers above 102. Their research results were published in Physical Review Letters and presented in the Physics magazine.

Artificial elements with atomic numbers above 102 are produced by accelerators and recoil separators at the rate of one ion per second at best and decay within dozens of seconds. Traditional spectroscopic techniques enabled studying the atomic structure up to nobelium (Z=102).

A group of scientists from Germany, Russia, and the United States, including Alexei Buchachenko, a professor at the Skoltech Center for Energy Science and Technology (CEST), created a new technique, stepping beyond the Z=102 limit in the Periodic Table.

The new method termed laser resonance chromatography involves exciting ions with a laser and then measuring their drift times in an inert buffer gas. Ions have different drift velocities when in different electronic states, so some ions are faster or slower to appear on the detector than others, which means that the excitation laser comes in resonance with the electronic transition of the ion. In contrast to common spectroscopic techniques that detect photons or ions with a certain charge-to-mass ratio, the new method identifies the ion’s electronic state based on the subtle dependence of its interactions with buffer gas on the ion’s electronic configuration.

According to Alexei Buchachenko, spectroscopic characterization of superheavy elements is of fundamental importance for cosmology, astrophysics, and advancement of the atomic structure theory. “Thus far, we have been able to confidently predict laser resonance chromatography for lawrencium (Z=103), the last heavy element that remains unexplored, and model optimum conditions for its experimental realization. Our method opens up broad prospects for addressing theoretical challenges in different fields of atomic and nuclear physics, and I hope that going forward, our collaboration will help look into at least some of them. We are thankful to the European Research Council and the Russian Foundation for Basic Research for supporting our research effort.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Skoltech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 