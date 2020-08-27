Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Spring Is Just Around The Corner

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a showery weekend for the west of both Islands and a finer one for the east. However, ahead of this are several fronts bringing some snow today and rain tomorrow. 

MetService meteorologist Andy Best says, “An active cold front sweeping up the country today brings strong cold southwesterlies in its wake, accompanied by showers, peppered with hail.” 

The front is expected to bring snow showers to the top of the Desert Road until this evening, with 1 to 2cm of snow likely to accumulate on the summit above 900 metres. There is a Road Snowfall Warning in place for this event. 
“Chilly conditions tonight for much of the country and widespread frosts around dawn tomorrow, with both Alexandra and Masterton expected to drop to –2C,” adds Best. 

Looking towards the weekend, we see another front moving onto the South Island later on Friday, with strengthening northwest winds ahead of this feature. The front brings a period of rain to the west and south of the island, but mostly fine weather elsewhere. Apart from a few showers in the west of the North Island the rest of the island is looking quite pleasant. 

On Saturday, Northwesterlies cover much of the country with fine conditions in the east of the North Island and just a few showers elsewhere. Rain developing in the west of the South Island will gradually turn to showers, while it will be dry and quite warm elsewhere, as places from Kaikoura to Christchurch are expected to reach 18C. 

On Sunday, a strong west to northwest flow covers the country, maintaining showers in the west of the North Island, but Wellington and eastern areas stay fine. Napier and Hastings can look forward to a warm 21C on Sunday. A similar story for the South Island, showery conditions in the west and about the south coast, with fine, warm conditions elsewhere. Very warm in the east, with places from Blenheim to Dunedin expected to reach 19 or 20 degrees and Gore rising to 17C. 

The last day of meteorological winter is Monday 31st August, and spring-like conditions are right on cue. A dominant northwest flow will still be with us, maintaining warm conditions across eastern parts of the country, especially the South Island, as Blenheim Timaru and Christchurch all climb to around 20C. However, the first day of spring, Tuesday, sees an active cold front pushing northwards over the entire country, preceded by very strong northwesterlies and a cold showery southwest change in its wake, seasonally characteristic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Markets: NZX Down For Third Day In A Row, Following Another Cyber Attack

The NZ Stock Exchange has been halted after its website went down for a third day in a row. More>>

Stats NZ: Incomes Fall For First Time On Record

Median weekly incomes were lower in the June 2020 quarter than they were a year ago, down 7.6 percent to $652 a week, in the wake of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today. The median is the midpoint, meaning half of workers earned above this amount and ... More>>

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 