Spring Is Just Around The Corner

MetService is forecasting a showery weekend for the west of both Islands and a finer one for the east. However, ahead of this are several fronts bringing some snow today and rain tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best says, “An active cold front sweeping up the country today brings strong cold southwesterlies in its wake, accompanied by showers, peppered with hail.”

The front is expected to bring snow showers to the top of the Desert Road until this evening, with 1 to 2cm of snow likely to accumulate on the summit above 900 metres. There is a Road Snowfall Warning in place for this event.

“Chilly conditions tonight for much of the country and widespread frosts around dawn tomorrow, with both Alexandra and Masterton expected to drop to –2C,” adds Best.

Looking towards the weekend, we see another front moving onto the South Island later on Friday, with strengthening northwest winds ahead of this feature. The front brings a period of rain to the west and south of the island, but mostly fine weather elsewhere. Apart from a few showers in the west of the North Island the rest of the island is looking quite pleasant.

On Saturday, Northwesterlies cover much of the country with fine conditions in the east of the North Island and just a few showers elsewhere. Rain developing in the west of the South Island will gradually turn to showers, while it will be dry and quite warm elsewhere, as places from Kaikoura to Christchurch are expected to reach 18C.

On Sunday, a strong west to northwest flow covers the country, maintaining showers in the west of the North Island, but Wellington and eastern areas stay fine. Napier and Hastings can look forward to a warm 21C on Sunday. A similar story for the South Island, showery conditions in the west and about the south coast, with fine, warm conditions elsewhere. Very warm in the east, with places from Blenheim to Dunedin expected to reach 19 or 20 degrees and Gore rising to 17C.

The last day of meteorological winter is Monday 31st August, and spring-like conditions are right on cue. A dominant northwest flow will still be with us, maintaining warm conditions across eastern parts of the country, especially the South Island, as Blenheim Timaru and Christchurch all climb to around 20C. However, the first day of spring, Tuesday, sees an active cold front pushing northwards over the entire country, preceded by very strong northwesterlies and a cold showery southwest change in its wake, seasonally characteristic.

© Scoop Media

