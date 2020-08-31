Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

SpaceBase Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

Monday, 31 August 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: SpaceBase

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing access to satellite data has created a variety of derivative products and services. In New Zealand, the industry already contributes $1.7 billion annually to the New Zealand economy. There are enormous opportunities to leverage existing terrestrial industries to create space products and services to benefit the different New Zealand regional economies, while solving global challenges on Earth.

Christchurch based social enterprise SpaceBase has released a free assessment tool to help decision makers and industry leaders from across the country to understand their local capabilities, needs, and take actionable steps to create a space industry in their city or region.

The course was developed to learn at your own pace and can be conducted as an individual or a team within a few hours. The first part provides an overview of the potential opportunities in the new space industry and how they relate to already existing capabilities used for terrestrial applications. The second part helps identify competitive advantages, weaknesses and strengths, and identify concrete first steps towards building a space industry in their region. Course participants get to connect with fellow learners in the community platform to find collaborators and partners in the same region.

New Zealand can be part of a sustainable global space economy. You can take the free course today.

SpaceBase was founded by three Edmund Hillary Fellows with extensive experience in the aerospace and technology industries in the U.S. and Europe. For more information go to SpaceBase.co.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SpaceBase on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 