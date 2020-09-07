Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Opening Up Access To Science Education: Rocket Lab 2021 Scholarship Applications Now Open

Monday, 7 September 2020, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab, the global leader in small satellite launch, has opened applications for its annual Rocket Lab Scholarship to those eager for a future in innovation, science, or engineering.

The Rocket Lab Scholarship covers up to $20,000 in tertiary fees for one outstanding student to pursue a degree or course in STEM education. The recipient is also paired with a Rocket Lab mentor, giving them a rare opportunity for one-on-one experience with a world leading space and engineering expert.

The Rocket Lab Scholarship is open to applicants across the country to encourage and support the next generation of science and engineering innovators. However, applicants who can demonstrate a strong connection to Māhia and the wider Wairoa District in Hawke’s Bay – where Rocket Lab’s New Zealand launch site, Launch Complex 1, is located – are prioritized and strongly encouraged to apply.

The creation of Rocket Lab was the catalyst for New Zealand’s growing space economy valued at more than $1.69 billion. Rocket Lab’s success in delivering 55 small satellites to space has led to the creation of more than 450 highly-skilled jobs in New Zealand. The development and creation of Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, the world’s first orbital launch site located in Māhia, has injected $5m+ million dollars into the region through direct and indirect employment in support of launch operations and infrastructure projects. In education and training, Rocket Lab earlier this year established an Aerospace Apprenticeship programme through which technicians can achieve a trade qualification in Aeronautical Engineering in New Zealand for the first time. Rocket Lab also offers internship opportunities across its production facilities globally, and free educational resources aimed at students in Years 5-13.

Rocket Lab CEO and founder Peter Beck says: “We created the Rocket Lab Scholarship to support the next generation of Kiwi science, engineering, and technology innovators. STEM continues to play an increasing role in solving some of the toughest challenges facing our country and the world, from climate impacts to feeding a growing population, and we’re proud to give students a stepping stone into careers that will make a difference.”

Previous Rocket Lab Scholarship recipients include Gisborne’s Niamh Stratton, who is studying toward a double major in Physics and Astronomy at the University of Canterbury, and Mahia’s Arianna Ormond and Mya Mataki-Wilson, who are studying computing and mathematical sciences and towards a career as a civil or chemical and bioprocess engineer respectively.

DETAILS ABOUT THE ROCKET LAB SCHOLARSHIP

  • Rocket Lab Scholarship application forms are available here: https://www.rocketlabusa.com/careers/scholarships/
  • The scholarship covers up to $20,000 in tertiary fees for up to four years of tertiary study.
  • Applications are open until 5pm NZT, Friday, 16 October.
  • Available to all New Zealanders pursuing education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Applicants who can demonstrate a strong connection to Māhia and the wider Wairoa District in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, are prioritized and strongly encouraged to apply.

