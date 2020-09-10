Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Cold But Mainly Settled Weather This Weekend

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 11:43 am
Press Release: MetService

A cold change is making its way up the country and MetService is forecasting rain to turn to snow for some elevated roads. However, most of the wet weather moves off the country on Friday leading to a relatively settled weekend albeit colder than normal.

Rain with snow lowering to around 700 metres is forecast for the Canterbury High Country and to 1000 metres over the central North Island tonight as the front makes its way northwards and Road Snowfall Warnings have been issued.

The front moves through quickly and by Friday morning the front will lie to the north of the country with lingering cold southerly winds dropping temperatures for much of the country.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee explains, “A number of our weather stations in the South Island, as well as Wellington and Masterton will struggle to get into double digits for their maximum temperature tomorrow.”

Showers will linger in eastern areas of the country on Friday, but a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the South Island by the end of the day meaning settled weather will be in store for most of the weekend.

The combination of the lingering cold southerly winds and settled weather means most of our weather stations will show temperature readings well below their average minimum on Saturday morning.

“It is going to be cold start with most stations in the South Island around or below 0C, with the North Island temperatures also mostly below their average for this time of year,” continued Lee.

The weather is generally fine on Saturday, apart from remaining showers in the east of the North Island gradually clearing and a front expected to reach the far south by the end of the day.

On Sunday another cold start is in store for the North Island as settled weather continues there.

Although much of the South Island is also expected to remain settled a front in the far south slowly makes its way northwards. The front is expected to bring rain in the far south and the west coast, as well as stronger westerly winds which should warm temperatures for the Island.

The start of the working week sees a return to a more significant weather as the front makes its way northwards with heavy rain and strong winds possible for parts of Aotearoa on Monday and Tuesday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 