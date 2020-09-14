Windy Westerlies Prevail

Secure your trampoline - MetService is forecasting westerlies to prevail this week, bringing periods of rain and gales across Aotearoa.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree explains, “Several fronts are expected to move up the country over the next few days. The weather will likely flip-flop between rain, dry, hot and cold, but the wind will be persistent.”

Blustery conditions are already underway, with gusts over 93km/hr recorded on the Remutaka Hill Road, that connects Wellington to the Wairarapa, this morning.

Strong Wind Warnings and Watches for northwest gales are in place for most regions south of the central North Island, and are expected to be extended throughout the week. Strong winds can make driving hazardous, so take care when travelling especially in exposed regions.

A brief snap of cold southwesterlies is expected to bring snow to the South Island on Tuesday. Alpine roads and passes can expect snow to accumulate, as well as higher parts of Southland, Otago, and Canterbury High Country.

While most can expect turbulent weather until Friday, a ridge of high pressure is set to ease the westerlies over the upper North Island from Wednesday.

© Scoop Media

