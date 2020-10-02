Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Can We Improve Coronavirus Testing? – Expert Q&A

Friday, 2 October 2020, 10:13 am
Press Release: Science Media Centre

Nearly A Million Kiwis Have Been Tested For COVID-19 Since January

While nasal swabs and PCR analysis are currently the standard practice for testing in New Zealand, scientists continue to investigate new types of tests and testing strategies.

The SMC asked experts to comment on the latest COVID-19 testing developments.

John Mackay, Technical Director at dnature diagnostics & research Ltd, comments:

What new tests are in development?

“New testing procedures are in development – both here in NZ and overseas. Much of the testing development is in faster, decentralised testing methods – that is, tests that can be done outside the clinical laboratory (after appropriate performance is verified). These tests are still detecting the viral RNA but doing it in a smaller format or a single temperature (isothermal) technology.

“Other test developments are using saliva, using a rapid lysis method that greatly speeds up testing. The recent paper from Yale University suggests that this method is as sensitive as the nasopharyngeal swabs but via less invasive methods (and potentially collected by the patient themselves.) Other testing in development is community monitoring via testing wastewater (sewage) for the presence of the COVID virus. ESR has been performing this type of viral work for many years now, testing for norovirus and other easily transmitted viruses. And of course, ‘genomic sequencing’ to help rapidly determine cluster linkages is in everyone’s lexicon these days!”

How is NZ’s testing strategy evolving?

“New Zealand’s testing shows we still have significant untapped capacity, should it be required. Currently we are averaging just over 5,000 tests per day but in mid-August testing was over 20,000 samples per day. The use of pooling (combining several samples into one test, thereby increasing throughput) is a standard method for molecular diagnostics where there is a low disease prevalence and not many positives are expected. If a pooled sample tests negative, then all samples in that pool are considered negative. In the case of a positive results, then the pool must be split apart and the original samples making up that pool are tested to find the positive case. In addition, there is still unused PCR testing capacity that could be used if required.

“The danger in our testing is that as we drop Alert Levels, we drop our alertness – we become complacent. Comparing the daily testing after the latest Auckland Level 3 with testing rates following national lockdown indicates that current testing remains higher than previously, to help ensure there are no unknown cases in the community.”

What is the state of the supply chain for testing resources in NZ?

“Testing reagents for the PCR testing remain in good supply. The strategy of using multiple different testing kits and methods, as well as various testing platforms, helps to mitigate the risk of any one supplier having a stock issue and unable to supply.”

Conflict of interest statement: Mackay is the technical director of dnature, a company that has developed a laboratory kit for COVID diagnostics and received HRC funding to develop rapid decentralised diagnostics.

Dr Joshua Freeman, Clinical Director Microbiology and Virology and Acting Clinical Director Infection Prevention and Control, Canterbury District Health Board, comments:

How is NZ’s testing strategy evolving?

“High volume testing is a cornerstone of the pandemic response. To make it possible, laboratory scientists have been the silent heroes behind the scenes.

“Within just a few weeks, laboratory scientists in NZ not only set up and validated entirely new tests, but somehow found ways to reliably perform those tests thousands of times per day. This is a remarkable achievement but it’s unfortunately been poorly understood and appreciated by the public and politicians. For many months now, laboratory scientists have been working long hours under sustained political pressure and close public scrutiny. The work is gruelling.

“Contrary to popular belief, COVID testing is not fully automated. There are a number of manual steps that have to be repeated up to thousands of times per day. The risks of occupational overuse and burnout among laboratory scientists is very real. This threatens the sustainability of our public health response. For this reason, labs are putting a lot of ongoing work into eliminating manual steps from processing and testing COVID specimens.

What new tests are in development?

“It’s against this background that some of the enthusiasm for saliva testing ought to be examined. From the point of view of those being tested, saliva may certainly have appeal as an alternative to nasopharyngeal swabs, but from a laboratory standpoint, testing of saliva at high volumes isn’t currently viable. Saliva specimens require additional manual steps to homogenise and liquefy the sample. Once homogenised there remains big unanswered questions about whether high volumes of specimens can be reliably processed on the available automated instruments.

“So when comparing the merits of saliva over nasopharyngeal swabs, consideration needs to be given to the implications for our laboratory scientist workforce and realism about what’s practically achievable in the laboratory setting. Saliva may certainly have a niche role as an alternative to nasopharyngeal swabs, but a lot more work’s required before we know whether high volume saliva testing is a realistic option.”

No conflict of interest.

Professor David Murdoch, Clinical Microbiologist and Infectious Diseases Physician, Dean and Head of Campus, University of Otago, Christchurch, Co-Director, One Health Aotearoa, comments:

What new tests are in development?

“An initiative to make available affordable COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to low and middle-income countries was announced by the World Health Organization this week. These tests detect specific proteins (antigens) on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. They are attractive because they are easy to use, may not need to be performed in a laboratory, and provide results quickly, e.g. in 15-30 minutes. In comparison, the standard test for COVID-19 (PCR) requires technical expertise, needs to be performed in a laboratory, and provides results with 24 hours.

How is NZ’s testing strategy evolving?

“We first heard about rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 several months ago, so why have we not seen them more widely deployed, including in New Zealand? A major reason has been concern about the accuracy of these tests and, until recently, there were little data on their performance. We now know rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR at detecting cases of COVID-19, and may fail to detect >20% of cases. In other words, they can produce a relatively high proportion of false-negative results. So, in deciding whether to use rapid antigen tests we need to weigh up the benefits of ease of use and rapid turnaround times with knowledge that more cases will be missed than when using PCR.

“There is a valid argument that people who have a positive rapid antigen test are most likely to have high levels of the virus and are more likely to be infectious to others. However, it is still unclear just how confident we can be that a person with a negative rapid antigen test is not infectious.

“In New Zealand, we are still relying on PCR, which is the most accurate COVID-19 test, and are able to do so because we currently have the capacity. However, it would be useful to model potential roles of rapid antigen tests as part of our border security system.”

No conflict of interest.

Dr Joep de Ligt, Lead Bioinformatics & Genomics, ESR, comments:

What are the latest developments in genomic sequencing?

“Many of the cases in managed isolation had very low viral loads, so there is often little RNA for us to work with, and it might be broken up in small pieces. Currently, we are working on a more sensitive assay for these low viral loads (as mentioned by Dr Ashley Bloomfield last week) to more thoroughly investigate cases where we were previously unable to generate a genome. Now that we know what mutations we are looking for (based on the genomes from the community cases), we have designed a more sensitive assay that can work on lower concentrations and shorter pieces of RNA to be used for these situations.”

No conflict of interest.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 