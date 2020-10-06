Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Study Reveals Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant Kills Covid-19 Coronavirus

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Reckitt Benckiser NZ

First published scientific data confirms that Glen 20 is >99.9% effective against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus

A recent study designed to increase the understanding of methods to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, has confirmed that active ingredients in many leading hygiene products, including New Zealand household disinfectant Glen 20, are >99.9% effective against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus. The findings were published in The American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) on May 24, 2020.

The study is the first published evaluation of the virucidal efficacy of personal care and surface cleaning and disinfection products against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus using internationally established standards.1

The researchers highlighted that the findings are significant given the practical importance of microbicides having efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus in the home, community, and healthcare settings.

The laboratory tests examined active ingredients1 in well-known and widely used products, including products from the Lysol family of brands that form part of the Reckitt Benckiser (RB) global hygiene portfolio. In New Zealand, this includes Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant, which is listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) for effective use against COVID-19 virus.

Glen 20 is also compliant with the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act (HSNO) Aerosol (Flammable) Group Standard in New Zealand.

Saurabh Jain, Marketing Director in Australia and New Zealand at RB Hygiene, said:

“As we continue to grapple with the global COVID-19 pandemic, infection prevention and control is absolutely critical. The outcomes of this study, being founded in scientific evidence, are a positive development in efforts to curb the spread of the virus and our hope is that these findings will be useful to the community of dedicated health and hygiene professionals that are working tirelessly to contain its foothold on society.”

“Widely known for its efficacy against germs, Glen 20 has long been a staple disinfection product in homes across Australia, and more recently in New Zealand. As a brand that is committed to helping protect New Zealanders – especially during life’s most vulnerable moments – we are pleased to share the results of this study; which demonstrate Glen 20’s efficacy against COVID-19 coronavirus. Our vision is to provide New Zealanders with effective, high quality products to help prevent the spread of germs and viruses; these results speak very strongly to this unwavering commitment.”

The study forms part of a wider commitment by RB, a global leader in health and hygiene, to contribute to scientific knowledge around hygiene and the COVID-19 virus and to ensure that its communication with stakeholders is evidence-based.

A comprehensive evaluation, the study covers core active ingredients across the majority of the RB global portfolio and product formulations. Where required, RB has submitted this data to local regulatory authorities, including in NZ, for their review and approval.

Other initiatives include working closely with leading scientific experts and academic institutions in the field of hygiene and infection control to educate the public on the importance of hygiene, as well as supporting frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable members of the community.

References

1. Microbicidal Actives with Virucidal Efficacy against SARS-CoV-2: M Khalid Ijaz et al. AJIC, American Journal of Infection Control (2020), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajic.2020.05.015

About Glen 20

Glen 20 has been helping to protect Australian families for decades. Launched in Australia in 1966, Glen 20 is a leading disinfectant spray that helps protect Australians from germs and viruses. In line with its vision to help create a world where people are protected from germs, Glen 20 continues to be committed to providing Australians with quality disinfectant products.

Glen 20 All-In-One Surface Spray Disinfectant is fast, easy to use and effective at killing 99.9% of germs/bacteria and viruses – including COVID-19 coronavirus – on hard and soft surfaces. Please refer to the label for details. Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant is listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) for use against COVID-19 virus. Glen 20 is also compliant with the New Zealand's Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act (HSNO) for Aerosol (Flammable) group standard.

Glen 20 All-In-One Surface Spray Disinfectant was launched In New Zealand in July 2020 and Is available from grocery and pharmacy outlets.

Always read the label. Follow directions for use.

About RB

RB is a leading global health, hygiene and nutrition company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Through its three business units, Health, Hygiene and Nutrition, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Glen 20, Pine O Cleen, Air Wick, Harpic, Easy-Off Bam, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Dettol, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Durex, Scholl, E45, Clearasil and Veet.

RB’s response to COVID-19

RB is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. The company fights to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

As a global leader in hygiene, health & nutrition, RB has a responsibility to play a part in combating Covid-19 Coronavirus. Since the outbreak began, the company has undertaken initiatives to donate, educate and inform.

Highlights include:

· In March, RB launched the Fight for Access Fund to improve access to health, hygiene and nutrition for all, which is, and will be, a demonstration of the company’s commitment to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

· The company has set aside the equivalent of one per cent of adjusted operating profit each year to this Fund, committed over £40 million to benefit communities consistent with its purpose and reinvested a further £10 million of COVID-19 cost savings in support of local initiatives.

· RB has made donations in Wuhan, across Africa, in the US to the CDC Foundation, in South Asia, South East Asia and the Middle East.

· Partnering with the Economist Intelligence Unit, along with other public health experts, to create the COVID-19 myth-busting website, Covid-19facts.com, in the fight against what the WHO has coined as the ‘Infodemic’ or the spread of misinformation. Covid-19facts.com is a platform for education that has reached millions of consumers with credible scientific information.

For more information on what RB is doing to combat COVID-19, visit: https://www.rb.com/about-us/coronavirus-information/

