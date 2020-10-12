Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Fluoride Is Neurotoxic At Low Levels Says Top US Government Science Program’s Review

Monday, 12 October 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Fluoride Free New Zealand

“Fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans” according to the second draft report of the US National Toxicology Programme (NTP), that has just been released.

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) is an inter-agency program run by the United States Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate, evaluate, and report on toxicology within public agencies. This is the highest scientific body in the world with regards to toxicology. 

The NTP review team identified “159 published human studies, 339 published experimental animal studies, and 60 in vitro/mechanistic studies.

Of 29 studies classified by the NTP as high quality, 13 found neurotoxic effects at fluoride levels less than 0.7 ppm and another 5 studies at less than 1.5 ppm

“To continue fluoridation with this knowledge is despicable”, says Mary Byrne of Fluoride Free New Zealand. “Children will be having their IQ lowered and perhaps other neurological harm applied to them. The Ministry of Health needs to stop burying its head in the sand the way it did over lead in petrol. Local councillors need to stand up for their community and call a halt to this practice immediately. The science doesn’t get any more mainstream than this.”

New Zealand councils typically fluoridate at around 0.85 ppm – higher than anywhere else in the world and higher than the studies at 0.7ppm. That is, we add more toxic fluoride to our water than the other handful of fluoridating countries.

Babies’ IQs were typically lowered by between 4 and 7 IQ points. The Dunedin longitudinal study showed that a 4.25 IQ point loss results in measurable negative life outcomes in terms of employment level, income, and social mobility. US research shows that even a 1 IQ point loss results in $20,000 less income over a lifetime. There is also the additional educational cost to taxpayers of supporting children with lowered IQ.

NTP’s finding was based on:
“… a consistent and robust pattern of findings in human studies … demonstrating that higher fluoride exposure is associated with lower IQ and other cognitive effects in children”
The four recent highest quality studies funded by the National Institutes of Health found significant effects when pregnant women or bottle-fed infants were exposed to fluoride at or below 0.7 ppm (or equivalent) see Bashash 2017, 2018; Green 2019; Till 2020.

Meanwhile, even the NTP’s recognition of harm at 1.5 ppm or above incorporates no margin of safety to protect pregnant women and children drinking fluoridated, thus refuting claims by proponents that fluoridation is “absolutely safe and effective.”

A minimum standard safety factor of 10 is used by the EPA to extrapolate from a human study finding harm to find a dose that is protective of everyone in a large population. This margin would give a maximum safe level of fluoride in water of 0.15 ppm, thus making any fluoridation program untenable.

For more information see an Op-ed published by Bruce Lanphear (MD, MPH, a physician, clinical scientist, and professor at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada, Christine Till (associate professor of Psychology at York University in Toronto ) and Linda Birnbaum (former director of the US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS). Bruce Lanphear is also an award winning researcher who has been a member of two National Academies of Science Committees, is a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead Review Panel, and is renowned for his research on low-level lead exposure and many other environmental neurotoxins. 

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fluoride Free New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 