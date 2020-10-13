Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rockwell Automation Improves Productivity, Drives Profitability & Reduces Risk Across Plant Ops

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Improves Productivity, Drives Profitability and Reduces Risk Across Plant Operations with the Release of PlantPAx 5.0

New process functionality native to controllers, cyber-secured architectures, and improved system availability and workflows unlocks value and reduces overall costs at all phases of the plant lifecycle for hybrid and continuous process industries

MILWAUKEE, U.S. - Media OutReach - 13 October 2020 - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) today released the PlantPAx® 5.0 distributed control system (DCS). This latest DCS version from Rockwell Automation helps industrial producers positively impact the lifecycle of their plant operations with plant-wide and scalable systems to drive digital transformation and operational excellence.

New system capabilities help digitally transform operations by introducing process functionality native to the controller, improving the availability of system assets driving compliance in regulated industries, while enabling the adoption of analytics at all levels of the enterprise. Intuitive workflows and the use of industry-leading cybersecurity standards will help teams design, deploy, and support a DCS infrastructure which reduces time-to-market and helps plants realize profit at a faster rate.

"We're excited to bring PlantPAx DCS 5.0 to our customers," said Jim Winter, Global Process Director, Rockwell Automation. "New system features are step changes in helping our customers lower the overall costs to design and commission. The functionality improves the overall effort to integrate the process control layer to the enterprise. By reducing the lifecycle cost of the system and lowering operational risks, we are continuing to find innovative ways to bring more value to end users."

Process end users desire a system that offers the benefits of a modern experience without the burdens that come with a traditional DCS. The new 5.0 release innovates the modern DCS in the following areas:

  • Reduced Footprint

o This release introduces new process controllers and extends the Logix family with cutting-edge processing power and capacity to reduce the complexity of PlantPAx architectures. This footprint reduction reduces total cost of ownership of the system throughout the lifecycle.

  • Project Consistency

o With native process instructions embedded in the controller firmware, project teams can adopt approaches to control strategies that drive consistency for individual projects or multi-site deployments. Consistency simplifies the lifecycle management of deployed systems as teams modernize their automation infrastructure. Consistency lowers total cost of ownership (TCO).

  • Streamlined Workflows

o PlantPAx 5.0 provides improved design and operational user experiences. Development teams will realize savings in the configuration of instrumentation, alarms and diagnostic system elements. Operators will have the extended ability to view underlying control logic in a safe and secured manner. Maintenance will have controlled view access for troubleshooting.

  • TÜV-Certified for Cybersecurity

o To operate at peak performance and minimize cybersecurity threats, PlantPAx 5.0 system architectures are TÜV certified to the international standard ISA-99/IEC 62443-3-3 which provides guidance on the implementation of an electronically secured system.

  • Analytics Enabled

o Process end users recognize the value of analytics as an essential strategy to realize profit in their process operations. The PlantPAx 5.0 release has purpose-built frameworks that easily connect live and historical data from the DCS into reporting and analytical tools.

o Enables extended experiences, such as Augmented Reality, using workflows aligned with process strategies controlling plant operations.

o Allows extensible scalable analytic packages leveraging predictive and prescriptive models for process applications such as soft sensors, anomaly detection, or model predictive control.

As producers continue their digital transformation journey, the advances from this system release will help them unlock value and reduce overall costs at all phases of the plant lifecycle. For more information about PlantPAx DCS 5.0, please visit rok.auto/plantpax.

