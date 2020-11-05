Turbulent Weather In The Coming Days

MetService is forecasting today’s (Thursday) turbulent weather to set the trend moving into the coming weekend.

Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches http://bit.ly/AllWarnings are scattered across both islands today as a warm, humid, intense weather system crosses the country. Northeastern regions including Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty are the places to watch, where heavy rain coincides with an elevated risk of thunderstorms this evening (Thursday).

Strong northeasterlies accompany the heavy rain for the upper North Island, where Strong Wind Warnings and Watches are also in place. Gusts over 100km/hr are expected for exposed areas, particularly in the Auckland region.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree advises “Take care when driving in the wet and windy conditions, and keep an eye on updates from NZTA.”

Fireworks enthusiasts are urged to take caution, as strong winds are expected to continue into the evening.

A relatively settled period of lighter northerlies and showers follows on Friday. However, a low pressure system brews in the Tasman Sea ready for the weekend.

Rain gradually spreads across the country during Saturday as the next weather system approaches. Southerlies are expected to drive periods of rainfall into eastern regions of both islands from Sunday onwards. The combination of rain and cold air will likely see snowfall about the Alps and high country regions.

The cold shift will bring a notable drop in temperatures across the South Island on Sunday, where eastern urban centers will struggle to climb above low teens. Muggy nights are expected to continue across the North Island this weekend, with the cooler air set to bring relief on Monday.

