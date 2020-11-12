Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Advantage Delivers Remote IT Management From Mobile Devices To Companies With Small IT Teams Through Pulseway

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 8:41 am
Press Release: Advantage

Today companies with a small IT team need the ability to control their IT infrastructure with remote monitoring and management tools from a mobile device. With so many people working from home, including IT support staff, due to COVID19, and office space demands due to social distancing requirements, this is now becoming an imperative rather than a ‘nice to have’.

“Whilst the pandemic may have been the motivation for some of our clients to adopt this solution, it is by no means a temporary model,” said Advantage Managing Director, Brad Pearpoint. “Mobility is going to be part of the ‘new normal’ going forward and many companies are now engaging us to help them establish remote support capability. We do also offer a full 24/7/365 support model for those who prefer not to do it themselves.”

Pulseway has a wide range of features that enable the IT professional to connect to all monitored computers and control any remote or console session from a desktop or mobile device. These features include:

  • Deploy Microsoft and 3rd Party patches
  • Remotely control computers from anywhere, even via a mobile devices
  • In built scripts for auto-remedation with Batch, PowerShell, VBScript and Bash
  • Easy reporting including patch level, asset tracking and installed software.
  • Remote Management of Microsoft SQL, Azure, AWS, Active Directory, Vmware, Hyper-V and more

Advantage client, Timothy Hancock, Executive Manager – Administration, IT from Westforce Credit Union, says, “With Covid-19, Lockdowns, all our staff have been working remotely, for the first time in many cases. There were extra stresses on IT, not only to get up and running, but to support staff effectively. Pulseway heavily removed this stress due to the nature of its implementation. Being online, management of IT assets can be performed regardless of location.”

Hancock added that the Pulseway solution from Advantage provided Westforce IT staff with the same visibility as if all staff were on site, which in turn built up everyone’s confidence during a difficult time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Advantage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 