Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Chance Find Leads To First Look At Coral Larvae

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: NIWA

Small orange flecks spotted floating around in a respiration chamber at a NIWA laboratory have led to a discovery about the spawning habits of a deep-sea stony coral in New Zealand waters.

NIWA scientists collected colonies of the deep-sea stony coral, Goniocorella dumosa, from the Chatham Rise in June as part of NIWA’s programme to assess the resilience of corals to sedimentation.

The small orange flecks were spotted on the last day of the sedimentation experiment and turned out to be larvae that had been released from the mature coral polyps. This coral species is prevalent throughout the southern hemisphere, but its larvae have never been seen before.

They measured about 1.1mm x 0.8 mm and were covered in small hair-like filaments called cilia.

The larvae have now been under observation for several weeks by NIWA scientist Dr Jenny Beaumont who has photographed and monitored the larval development. Dr Beaumont says several have now ’settled’ by attaching themselves to mature coral colonies as well as to less expected substrates such as silicone tubing.

“The settlement has taken place within a few days, which is a contrast to other deep-sea corals, some of which can take months to reach this stage. It’s fascinating to watch and record their development as they form feeding tentacles and a calcified base,” Dr Beaumont says.

NIWA’s coral expert, Di Tracey, says being able to observe the larvae has changed the understanding of the reproductive process of this species.

Previous work on the reproductive ecology of New Zealand corals had indicated that G. dumosa were broadcast spawners, releasing large numbers of gametes which become swimming larvae or planular once fertilized.

These larvae disperse on ocean currents before settling from the water column and attaching to a suitable substratum. However, the scientists say it is now clear that this particular species practises a method of spawning known as ’brooding’.

Brooders release larger but fewer larvae, which are thought to stay closer to their parent host than the larvae of broadcast spawners.

“This serendipitous science has greatly increased our knowledge of the life history of this hard to study and important deep-sea species,“ Dr Beaumont says.

That these corals are now known to be brooders may mean they have a more limited dispersal potential than species which broadcast spawn. This could have implications for their recovery potential from human activities and therefore their management.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 