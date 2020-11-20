Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

BRANZ Scientist Wins Royal Society Te Apārangi Video Competition

Friday, 20 November 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: BRANZ

BRANZ Materials Scientist, Anna Walsh, has won the professional category of the Royal Society Te Apārangi 180 Seconds of Fascination video competition.

Anna Walsh, BRANZ Materials Scientist, at a SIPs building under construction (Photo: David Carradine)

This competition is open to early career researchers and challenges participants to take a storytelling approach to their work by producing a three-minute video suitable for a general audience.

Anna worked with colleagues to put together the video that explains how structural insulated panels, or SIPs, are being tested to help improve the quality, speed and cost of New Zealand construction.

"SIPs are commonly used in some other parts of the world, but we need to find out more about how they perform here," explains Anna.

"We wanted this video to demonstrate why our work is important not just to the construction industry but to the public too."

"Housing is a subject that impacts almost every New Zealander. We want to show how we test new construction systems so we can be confident they perform well in the long term under our harsh climate and during an earthquake or fire."

The SIPs research is co-funded by EQC and the video is one of several outputs that the project team has worked on this year.

"We have made communication of our research a priority from the outset," explains Anna.

Anna’s video can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjBmBxrf0js&list=PLDLCKxqrGZ1SXDtcyv936ZyxquEUnHaO2&index=2

The 180 Seconds of Fascination video competition is sponsored by the Royal Society Te Apārangi and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BRANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 