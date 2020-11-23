Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

The Weather This Week: Lousy

Monday, 23 November 2020, 12:21 pm
MetService

Enjoy the placid weather today, say MetService. The rest of the week won’t be so gracious for the majority of the country.

Spring is still here, with summer weather patterns not yet enhancing our skies. To any meteorologist, spring brings one word to mind; low. Not the height variation but the weather type, of course.

Lows are omnipresent during spring, with the roaring westerlies throwing them at us, almost without pause. And, lows mean wet, windy and often cold weather. This week is no exception.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes explains, “A low-pressure system is currently developing in the Tasman Sea, near Tasmania. This low will bring a complex frontal system with it, and we are forecasting widespread heavy rain and areas of gale winds for most areas north of Canterbury.”

MetService have already issued Heavy Rain Watches with Warnings likely over the coming days.

While southern parts of the South Island may be spared of adverse weather mid-week, there’s rain and a cool southwest change due before the working week ends.

Beyond the low, any hiatus in the spring conditions is fleeting. More fronts make their way over to end the week and push into the weekend.

“Spring is still very much here”, McInnes reminds us, “so this tempestuous weather is still here for the next wee while”.

