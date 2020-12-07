Wellington-based Medical Researchers Invited To Apply For Research Grants

Research For Life invites Wellington-based medical researchers to apply for research grants. The closing date for Research For Life’s next round of grant applications is Thursday, 18 March 2021.

Research grants enable recipients to undertake innovative medical research.

This year Research For Life (RFL) awarded up to $126,082 for research and $4,593 in travel grants to enable researchers to travel to international medical research conferences. The details of all successful applications are provided on our website, and the outcomes of projects funded are published in the Annual Research Review.

Associate Professor Rebecca Grainger, Chair of RFL’s Research Advisory Committee, said: “We’re particularly interested in supporting and encouraging young, talented people engaged in health and biomedical research. Current grant recipients are undertaking research funded by Research For Life at the University of Otago, Wellington - School of Medicine and Health Science, Victoria University of Wellington, ESR, Capital & Coast District Health Board, Massey University College of Health, and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research.

Established in 1960, Research For Life focuses on funding innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers who, through their work, will advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond.

“Research For Life has funded work in many areas including research into cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity, multiple sclerosis, stroke therapy and conditions of particular concern in the Wellington region, such as asthma. This research, supported by Research For Life, is vital to achieving continuing improvements in health outcomes in the community,” Rebecca Grainger said.

