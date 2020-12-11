Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Festive Scientific Fun with UCOL and Te Manawa’s Laboratree

Friday, 11 December 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: UCOL


UCOL Laboratory Science team.


It’s not often that you see a Christmas tree decorated with COVID-testing equipment. But that’s just what Te Manawa visitors are coming across, with UCOL’s ‘Laboratree’, made from laboratory tools and equipment.

“We’re always wanting to get kids and the community engaged in science,” says UCOL Senior Lecturer, Bob Stewart. “The original Laboratree was actually created as a bit of fun by one of our lecturers, but we then realised we could give it a proper go and use it to really spark conversations.”

The Laboratree is made up entirely from the equipment you can find in UCOL’s science labs. There’s PCR tubes (which are used for COVID testing), burettes, petri dishes, molecular models – even a skeleton’s foot hidden in there from the biology class. Meanwhile brightly-filled beakers show hydrophobic and hydrophilic reactions, and demonstrate spectrometry with colour reagents.

“There’s so many hidden details – we’re making up guides now to help visitors figure out which piece of equipment is which, and what it’s used for. Miku Imai and Naidene Schneider, our two science technicians that assembled it, made it over a few days and did a phenomenal job.”

After a year where science has been front page news, Stewart is hoping this reminds locals to think about a career in the field. “Many people don’t realise the wealth of scientific training we offer at UCOL, with everything from introductory courses to our Bachelor of Applied Science (Laboratory Science). There’s really high demand – we’ve frequently had a 100% employment rate for domestic graduates of our New Zealand Diploma in Applied Science. They come out as fully trained technicians, and go on to work for companies like Fonterra, MedLab, AgResearch, and NZ Pharmaceuticals. One of our lecturers was actually in charge of Palmerston North’s COVID testing lab, with a UCOL graduate working alongside her.”

“For those who see the tree and find themselves getting interested in all the gear and what it’s used for – get in touch with us. You might just find the path to some amazing study and career opportunities!”

For the Te Manawa team, they’re thrilled with the reaction they’re seeing from visitors. “Kids love it – they see it when they come in, and just go running to it!” says Te Manawa Curiosity Experience Manager, Jaime Court.



© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 