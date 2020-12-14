Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Research Aims To Increase Longevity Of Bumblebee Hives For NZ Growers

Monday, 14 December 2020, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

New research backed by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) could help bumblebee hives to live longer and be more efficient.

The new project is researching ways to protect the long-term sustainability of New Zealand horticulture, including how to enhance the performance of bumblebee hives using pheromones.

MPI is contributing $160,000 towards the $400,000 project through its Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures (SFF Futures) fund.

Dr Gunjan Gera of Gourmet Waiuku Limited is leading the project, supported by consultant Dr Jo Stephens.

Dr Gera says bumblebees are often used for pollination in berryfruit crops, glasshouses, and other covered crop areas as the bees tend to travel only about 200 metres from their hives and don’t mind enclosed spaces, whereas honeybees prefer to fly to flowers further afield.

“In the field, the queen bumblebee of a commercial hive lives for approximately 8-10 weeks and the hive winds down once the queen dies,” says Dr Gera.

“With fewer worker bees, the hives can appear less active when compared to honeybees and there can be variation in vigour and productiveness.

“Our project will study various factors and compounds in conjugation with the bumblebee queens to see if we can extend the life of a hive to at least 12-18 weeks. If this works, we have a way of complementing nature, using a pheromone substitute.”

“The technology is in its infancy overseas and commercial companies using it haven’t yet released much information,” says Dr Jo Stephens.

“We’re hoping to lead the way in NZ, but it will involve a good deal of trial and error given the limited progress globally in this area.”

Dr Stephens explains that bumblebees were introduced to New Zealand from the United Kingdom by the early pioneers, so there is limited genetic diversity. Although commercial breeders incorporate new genetic diversity from the wild occasionally, the gene pool is limited.

“Another important part of the research will be screening bumblebees for diseases, including those associated with inbreeding.

“We’ll be looking at the levels of inbreeding in New Zealand populations to see if this is a major concern, and whether we need to consider the possibility of importing bumblebee genetics.

MPI Investment Programmes director Steve Penno says this project could help increase the productivity of bumblebee hives dramatically.

“Enhancing bumblebee activity would mean better pollination for growers, which means higher yields and better quality produce,” he says.

As well as the bumblebee research, the project will also look at developing technology to rear Limonicuspredatory mites. This mite is effective in controlling thrips, whiteflies, and other mites in greenhouses and protected culture systems. While it occurs naturally in New Zealand, it is currently only reared overseas and is re-imported for New Zealand growers.

“This is expensive, time-consuming, and there’s always the risk of supply shortages,” says Dr Gera.

“If we can successfully rear these mites for commercial production and release them in New Zealand it will be far more cost-effective to control pests.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 