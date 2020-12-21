Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Scientists On The Trail Of Elusive Sperm Whales

Monday, 21 December 2020, 9:27 am
Press Release: NIWA

When scientists head south to Antarctica on board NIWA research vessel Tangaroa next month, they’ll be keeping a close eye out for an animal that is particularly good at staying out of sight.

Sperm whales - specifically large males who feed on toothfish in the Ross Sea - were targeted by the whaling industry in the 19th and 20th Centuries and more than 70 per cent of their population wiped out.

NIWA marine ecologist Dr Matt Pinkerton says in recent years crews on research ships and fishing vessels almost never see sperm whales in the Ross Sea region which makes it extremely difficult to know how many are out there.

"My theory is that because of all the whaling that took place, they’ve learned to disappear as soon as they hear a big ship."

However, knowing how many sperm whales are in the Ross Sea and where they go is an important part of a five-year programme NIWA is leading to monitor the effectiveness of the Ross Sea Marine Protected Area which was established in 2017.

The first stage of this programme is to find out exactly what’s there so scientists can establish baselines for future comparisons to determine the effects of fishing and climate change.

In the case of the sperm whales, which are classified as a vulnerable species, scientists are concerned that they haven’t been seen on the Ross Sea Slope recently.

"They are very cryptic which makes it difficult to get an estimate of how many are there. We don’t really know their annual cycle - where their populations are concentrated and how different groups of whales interact" Dr Pinkerton says.

"We do know they eat a lot of toothfish - they can dive down to 3000m and most toothfish are at around 1000m so they’re well in their diving range. The abundance of toothfish on the Ross Sea slope has reduced because of fishing and is set to reduce further in the future. We want to know if that’s affected sperm whales there. To do that, we need to see where they are now and work out how to monitor changes in the future."

The best way to count sperm whales is to listen in on them via acoustic moorings which record the sounds they make.

NIWA marine mammal acoustician Dr Giacomo Giorli has been working on the sperm whale project since its inception in 2017. The first three acoustic moorings were deployed in the summer of 2018 for 12 months. One was unable to be retrieved but the other two have already provided a year’s worth of data for analysis.

Those moorings, at Iselin Bank, the Pacific Antarctic Ridge and Scott C Seamount and were replaced with three new ones which have been in the water for two years and- all going well - Dr Giorli is looking forward to getting them back in February when Tangaroa fetches them out of the Ross Sea.

"Two years is a long time but I’m not worried - I’m pretty positive everything will be fine."

Dr Giorli says sperm whales make a very distinctive sound and are one of the easiest marine mammals to recognise sonically.

"They produce a very short snapping sound - it makes the job very easy compared to other species."

The passive acoustic moorings record sound for three minutes every 12 minutes.

"What we look for is the echolocation sound. It travels through the water and bounces off an object. The whales listen to the echo and track their prey by working out the time delay between producing the sound and the return of its echo."

Foraging sperm whales typically send one sound every second while searching for prey but increase the rate the closer they get to their selected target.

Dr Giorli used the first data set from the moorings to also analyse the ambient noise of the Ross Sea.

"We were trying to get a sense of what sort sonic environment there is in the Ross Sea. There’s a lot of noise generated by the presence of ice, it cracks and resonates with the wind, the waves and the tides and is very noisy at certain frequencies."

Tangaroa returns to Wellington on February 17 which will enable Dr Giorli to unravel more about this elusive species.

"It’s a cool project."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 