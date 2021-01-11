Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

On A Summer High

Monday, 11 January 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: MetService

With the return trek to the office well underway, it’s nice to know that even if holidays seem to finish as quickly as they started, at least summer continues.

Warmer summertime air and a stubborn high have MetService forecasting a pleasant week ahead for most Kiwis, with only couple of weather features around the fringes making for the contrary.

“Fine for most,” exclaims MetService Meteorologist, Tui McInnes. “Most kiwis will benefit from nice weather this week,” McInnes says; “nice and warm, not too hot, with skies staying relatively clear and the wind staying mostly calm.” Perfect news! Especially for places like Central Otago, who were inundated in the new year with more than a month’s rainfall over a couple of days.

Unfortunately, not all regions are quite as “summery”. Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, and to a lesser extent, Coromandel and Northland, are looking to get cloudy as the week marches on, with a bit of wet weather on the horizon. “This is all thanks to a low deepening in the north,” McInnes explains. “While the low stays clear to the east, regions exposed to easterlies and southeasterlies are like a baseball glove, catching cloud and wet weather extending out from the low,” says McInnes.

Despite all this, the weather is still relatively benign with no severe weather expected. Summer is here and the weather is, for the most part, pretty nice. So, remember to slip, slop, slap, be sun smart, stay safe and enjoy the good weather when you get the chance!

