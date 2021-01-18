Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Active Front To Usher In A Cool Change This Week

Monday, 18 January 2021, 12:15 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting an active front to sweep across Aotearoa this week, bringing heavy rain to western parts of southern and central New Zealand and strong northwest winds to many places. The front is followed by a change to showery southwesterlies, with temperatures forecast to plummet across much of the country, and large waves predicted to affect southern and western coastlines.

An unstable northwesterly flow brings showers to southern and western parts of the country today, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms for the west of the South Island, plus parts of Southland and Otago. Strong to gale force northwest winds continue to blow across central New Zealand, once again pushing temperatures into the mid to high twenties about eastern areas.

An active front embedded in the northwest flow moves over southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing another burst of heavy rain and thunderstorms to southern and western regions. Strong northwest winds are also likely ahead of the front, with severe gales forecast for some areas. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued for both heavy rain and strong winds. The front weakens as it moves over northern New Zealand on Wednesday morning, and will likely deliver only a few millimetres to most places from Waikato northwards.

The front is followed by a showery southwesterly flow, with unseasonably cold temperatures forecast across much of the country on Wednesday.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little says, “On Sunday afternoon a maximum temperature of 30.5°C was recorded in Napier, making it the hottest place on our network, while farther south Dunedin wasn’t far behind with 28.9°C. After the impending cool change Dunedin is expected to reach a high of just 17°C on Wednesday, while Queenstown’s forecast high of 14°C on both Tuesday and Wednesday is 8.5°C below average for this time of year. The cool change is also predicted to dump snow on the Southern Alps, with snow forecast to lower to 1000 metres for a time over Fiordland.”

A prolonged period of strong southwest winds over the Southern Ocean is also expected to produce swell waves of 6 to 8 metres about southern and western coastlines of both islands from Tuesday to Thursday.

Little explains, “When these swells are combined with strong southwest winds, waves heights reaching 10 metres are likely about the southwest of the South Island. In addition to the large size of the swell waves, the long period of 16 to 18 seconds between them means the swells will contain a lot of energy and have the potential to cause coastal erosion. “Anyone planning on being on or near the water in the coming days should be cautious and be sure to check the marine forecast.”

The cool southwesterly flow eases on Thursday and Friday as a ridge of high pressure moves onto the country from the Tasman Sea. “This brings fine weather to most places by the end of the week, and allows temperatures to rebound to near normal,” added Little.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

CTU 2021 Work Life Survey: COVID And Bullying Hit Workplaces Hard, Huge Support For Increased Sick Leave

New data from the CTU’s annual work life survey shows a snapshot of working people’s experiences and outlook heading out of 2020 and into the new year. Concerningly 42% of respondents cite workplace bullying as an issue in their workplace - a number ... More>>

Smelter: Tiwai Deal Gives Time For Managed Transition

Today’s deal between Meridian and Rio Tinto for the Tiwai smelter to remain open another four years provides time for a managed transition for Southland. “The deal provides welcome certainty to the Southland community by protecting jobs and incomes as the region plans for the future. The Government is committed to working on a managed transition with the local community,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Strong Job Ad Performance In Quarter Four

SEEK Quarterly Employment Report data shows a positive q/q performance with a 19% national growth in jobs advertised during Q4 2020, which includes October, November and December. Comparing quarter 4, 2020, with the same quarter in 2019 shows that job ad volumes are 7% lower...More>>

NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 