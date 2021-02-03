Pfizer And BioNTech Achieve Approval By Medsafe For Their Vaccine Against COVID-19

Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Approval by Medsafe For Their Vaccine Against COVID-19

New Zealand drug safety regulator Medsafe, approves supply of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

COMIRNATY™ to New Zealand.

Pfizer & BioNTech are ready to deliver the 1.5 million doses to New Zealand over 2021, allowing for 750,000 New Zealanders to be vaccinated.

Pfizer has a robust and reliable distribution network to deliver our vaccine to New Zealanders over 2021.

Pfizer New Zealand and BioNTech today welcomed the drug safety regulator Medsafe in New Zealand granting Provisional Consent for their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine COMIRNATY™. Pfizer is the Market Authorisation Holder in New Zealand. The distribution of the vaccine in New Zealand will be prioritised by the Ministry of Health according to the populations identified in guidance from the New Zealand Government's Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group (IIAG).

“Today’s Provisional Consent in New Zealand marks an historic moment in the fight against COVID-19. It further affirms Pfizer’s commitment to deliver on its promise to safely bring to New Zealanders a high quality vaccine against this virus,” said Anne Harris, Pfizer New Zealand Managing Director.

“We commend Medsafe for its careful assessment of COMIRNATY.

“Being granted Provisional Consent means that Pfizer-BioNTech will continue to provide Medsafe with further data from our clinical trials, and we look forward to working with Medsafe to share these data and information as they become available,” Ms Harris said.

“We thank both the New Zealand Government and the Ministry of Health for their strong partnership to bring our vaccine to New Zealanders.

“We are proud to be part of this breakthrough, which was made possible through unparalleled collaboration between companies, governments, regulators, public health bodies, and the academic and scientific communities coming together urgently to find solutions to the pandemic”, Ms Harris said.

“It is encouraging to see that our mRNA vaccine is now approved in New Zealand. The number of countries authorising the use of our vaccine is steadily increasing. This is important in order to support addressing this pandemic,” said Sean Marett, Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at BioNTech.

Medsafe’s decision is based on a rolling submission, including data from the Phase 3 clinical study, which demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95% (p<0.0001) in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (first primary objective) and also in participants with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), in each case measured from 7 days after the second dose. The first primary objective analysis is based on 170 cases of COVID-19, as specified in the study protocol. Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics, with an observed efficacy in adults age 65 and over of more than 94%. In the trial, BNT162b2 was generally well tolerated with no safety concerns reported by the Data Monitoring Committee to date. Today’s decision also is based on a review of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) data for BNT162b2.

Pfizer and BioNTech previously announced on 12 October 2020 an agreement with the New Zealand Government to supply 1.5 million doses of its mRNA-based vaccine COMIRNATY™ to 750,000 New Zealanders, once approved. Dose deliveries will occur throughout 2021 in accordance with terms of the supply agreement.

To date, the vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing, emergency use authorisation or temporary authorisation in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Manufacturing and Delivery Capabilities

Pfizer and BioNTech continue to work in collaboration with governments and Ministries of Health around the world that will distribute the vaccine, subject to country authorisation or approval, to help ensure it can reach those most in need as quickly as possible. The companies are leveraging leading vaccine manufacturing and distribution capabilities to quickly scale, manufacture and distribute large quantities of the vaccine at high quality, complementing the mRNA manufacturing expertise of BioNTech gained over almost a decade. Pfizer has a 171-year track record of researching, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative medicines and vaccines to patients in need.

