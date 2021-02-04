Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Waitangi Weekend Rounds Off Our Run Of Sun

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: MetService

MetService are forecasting settled conditions over the long weekend, but the weather takes a tumultuous turn in the middle of next week.

Waitangi Weekend will be dry for most of New Zealand, although many places will see more cloud than we’ve been accustomed to over the last few days. Southerly winds keep things on the cool side at first, but as the weekend wears on the flow turns northerly and temperatures start to rise.

The initial southerly winds will bring a few showers to the east of the North Island on Saturday, and then the northerly flow will bring some rain to Fiordland late on Monday. These winds are associated with the edges of a high pressure parked over Aotearoa but in the Far North, at the high’s northernmost extent, winds will be coming from the east. This means a fairly cloudy weekend in Waitangi with a small risk of a brief shower on Sunday and Monday.

On Tuesday cloud thickens for western areas, and some heavy rain sets up for the West Coast of the South Island.

“After all the settled weather we’ve had recently, this will be one to watch”, explains MetService meteorologist Tom Adams. “There is a good feed of moisture from the tropics associated with the remains of ex-Tropical Cyclone Lucas. This interacts with a trough moving in from the west, and we are likely to see a deep low pressure system develop. Wednesday in particular could see widespread rain with some heavy falls, but if the high persists to the east or south the low could hang around right until the end of the week. There is a lot of uncertainty in the models right now, so this is one we will be watching closely.”

The bottom line is that the country – especially western parts - are set for some rain mid next week. Settled conditions will return afterwards, although will be shorter lived than the long run of sunny days we are currently having. As we get towards the second half of February, more low pressure systems from the Tasman are likely, bringing a mix of fine days and rain – you can read more on this in our monthly outlook on http://bit.ly/MonthlyOutlook

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 