What’s With This Windy Wet Weather?

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: MetService

Now here’s something we haven’t seen in a while… Rain and wind! Yes, it is summer (don’t you remember last week?) This week will be wet and a bit windy for most; however, the week will end on a calmer note.

MetService are forecasting wet weather this week, throwing in some wind for good measure. No matter where you are in Aotearoa, you can expect a bit of rain and it to be a little breezy too, not to mention a few cooler days.

While everywhere will get some wetness, not everyone will get significant amounts, with the rain most prominent for the South Island. “We have a handful of Severe Weather Watches and Warnings in place over Te Waipounamu [the South Island],” says MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes.

“A low-pressure system has decided to set-up shop for a couple of days in the Deep South,” McInnes explains, “and because of that, we are being graced with some blustery westerlies and widespread wet weather.”

Despite the gloom from the stratiform cloud blanketing the nation over the next couple of days, the cliché summertime high is back at the end of the week. Calmer, warmer weather ends the week on a…high.

