Clear Skies Ahead, But Cloud And Rain To Come

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 12:33 pm
Press Release: MetService

This weekend is sure to remind everyone that we’re still in the summer months. While it might not be the hottest of weekends, calm clear weather, especially on Saturday, will remind us that we’ve still got a wee way to go until autumn strikes.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes says, “High pressure building over Aotearoa paves the way for a stunner for most of the country. With a smattering of events all around this weekend; Lunar New Year on Friday running through a Super Smashing and Six60 Saturday to Valentine's Day on Sunday, the weather is certainly playing ball.

Unfortunately, the outlook isn’t quite so bright, with rain and wind on the way early next week, not to mention cooler temperatures. “A subtropical weather system is set to migrate southwards over Aotearoa and bring some rain to northern areas, meanwhile a southerly change moves up southern parts and brings a bit of wet weather and cooler temperatures, especially for the Deep South and Canterbury.

It will be somewhat of a change from the weekend, carrying a risk of severe weather” says McInnes. MetService is reminding everyone to stay up do date and stay safe.

