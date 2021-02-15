Significant Summer Storm For Parts Of The North Island

Rain is topping up dams and relieving parched soil across the North Island today, but MetService cautions that more rainfall on Tuesday may cause significant impact for already saturated soil.

Many areas of Northland were soaked overnight; in 24 hours over 125mm of rain fell at Kerikeri airport, 112mm at Kaikohe, and upwards of 80mm elsewhere.

“A low pressure system near the upper North Island is the driver behind the rain, as well as strong, gusty winds.” MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree.

A Heavy Rain Warning for Coromandel Peninsula is in place until Monday evening, while Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay Warnings and Watches continue into Tuesday. http://bit.ly/AllWarnings

Strong winds will also continue, with a Warning in place for southerly gales in Taranaki, and Watches for possible gales in most other North Island regions.

Power outages and flooding are possible in regions where Severe Weather is expected. “Follow updates from your local council, and if you need to travel in turbulent conditions take care and follow the advice of NZTA,” advises Crabtree.

Temperatures take a dip alongside the adverse weather – daytimes highs will struggle to climb beyond the teens across the South Island on Tuesday, while overnight minimums drop to single digits across the country.

Luckily the cool temperatures are all that remains on Wednesday, with clear skies forecast across the country by evening.

