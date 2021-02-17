Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Forest Edge Trial To Shed Light On Bat Behaviour

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 9:45 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

A trial underway on the edge of the North Island’s Pureora Forest is exploring how New Zealand’s native bats/pekapeka respond to different types of artificial light.

This collaborative trial, combining expertise and knowledge from Department of Conservation (DOC) and Waikato University, will last for two months, and will see the bats’ behaviour monitored as different colours of artificial light are in use.

The bats will not be harmed during the trial, which is taking place on private property adjacent to the thick Pureora Forest – a known habitat for New Zealand’s only native mammals.

DOC’s Kerry Borkin, a Science Advisor with 20 years’ experience working with bats, says although bats are nocturnal and use echolocation as their primary way of navigating, they have good vision and are very sensitive to certain kinds of light, because of the high proportion of rods in their eyes.

Determining how the bats respond to different colours of artificial light will help develop guidelines for councils installing lights in areas where bats are known to live.

“When we talk about light colour we don’t mean the different coloured lights you put up on the Christmas tree,” Kerry Borkin says. “At the supermarket you can buy warm white lights or cool white lights. These lights are different colour temperatures: warmer or cooler.”

“Warm colour lights have less UV and blue wavelength than cool white or blue lights and can have a slightly yellow or amber tone. Bats are likely to be more sensitive to UV and blue wavelength light than humans because of the high proportion of UV sensitive rods present in their eyes.

“The colour can have a range of effects on bats. Adding lights to an area can result in increases or decreases in bat activity depending on the species of bat.”

Titia Schamhart, Waikato University PhD candidate, says her particular interest is in how the artificial light impacts on the behaviour of long-tailed bats from both urban and rural environments.

“Specifically, I want to know whether different light spectra produce different behavioural responses, such as avoidance due to increased predation risk or attraction due to increased insect abundance around the lights.”

The Pureora study will provide Titia Schamhart with valuable experience in conducting this type of experimental research, and form the basis of her own research planned in Waikato and Taranaki in the next couple of years.

“Ultimately, I hope my research will provide some insights into the potential impacts of artificial lighting on long-tailed bats and how these impacts might be mitigated by improved urban design.”

The researchers will put out lights of different colour temperatures along the forest edge and measure bat and morepork activity in relation to these. The research phase of the project will conclude in March, before a period of data analysis.

J.A Russell Ltd and Alf Downs Street Lighting have contributed lighting and electrical technology for this research work.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Conversation: The Mysterious Existence Of A Leafless Kauri Stump, Kept Alive By Its Forest Neighbours

By Sebastian Leuzinger, Professor, Auckland University of Technology & Martin Karl-Friedrich Bader, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Auckland University of Technology Plants use their leaves to make food from the sun’s energy and carbon dioxide. ... More>>

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 