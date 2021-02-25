Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NZ’s Pioneering AI Experts Speaking At Crucial Summit In Auckland

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 7:44 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Many of New Zealand’s pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) experts will provide the latest news and outline new trends at the Aotearoa AI summit in Auckland on March 17.

One of the key speakers is a founder of AI company Soul Machines, Greg Cross, who lives in New Zealand but creates businesses that compete on the international stage.

Soul Machines is at the cutting edge of AI research and its unique Digital Brain, based on the latest neuroscience and developmental psychology research.

Another speaker is Isuru Fernando who helps bring the best of Google Cloud to New Zealand. Before Google, he was at IBM where he established and grew the IBM Watson business. He is an advisor to the World Economic Forum on AI ethics and human centred design.

AI Forum of New Zealand executive director Emma Naji says by next year, it's expected AI will produce 30 percent of all content on the internet.

“AI and associated emerging technologies are playing an increasingly significant role in modern life, offering unprecedented opportunities for human development and innovation. It is our duty to explore how we best apply these opportunities to Aotearoa.

“AI is projected to underpin $US15.7 trillion of global economic growth by 2030. The potential economic and social contributions of AI are significant, but New Zealand is behind its peers in building the ecosystem necessary for AI to be harnessed in a beneficial and equitable way.

“Our aim is for New Zealand’s businesses to be internationally recognised as developers of safe, innovative and creative AI that recognises the value of inclusion and diverse voices. This summit is so crucial to the future of AI in New Zealand,” she says.

Other speakers include AUT’s Professor Dave Parry; deputy government statistician Dr Craig Jones; Julie Cattiau a product manager at Google AI; Kallol Dutta, who leads digitisation initiatives for Spark; Mitali Purohit from Callaghan Innovation; and Christopher Mende, the corporate engineering leader for Google Cloud New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 