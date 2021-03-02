Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

AI Experts, Thought Leaders, And Early Adopters From South-East Asia To Gather At World AI Show – Jakarta

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

World AI Show is supported by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo), the Government of Indonesia and Jakarta Smart City. The show is taking place on 4 March 2021 from 9am - 5pm (Western Indonesia Time).

As one of the highly ranked markets in the ASEAN for AI adoption, Indonesia has unveiled a national strategy for the development of AI and implement it on education, research, health services, food security, mobility, smart cities and public sector reforms.

The virtual conference will convene stakeholders of the AI ecosystem in SE Asia including IT leaders from some of the most influential think tanks and top companies; to highlight and discuss core tech strategies and digital infrastructures that will drive the next phase of AI adoption in the post-Covid-19 era.

The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Dr Hammam Riza - President, Agency of Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), Government of Indonesia; Alex Hubert - Sales Engineering, Dataiku, APAC; Bambang Dwi Anggono - Director of e-Government, Department of Communications and Informatics, Kemkominfo, Indonesia; Juan Intan Kanggrawan - Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City, Indonesia; Kaspar Situmorang - Executive Vice President, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia; Rudy Dalimunthe - VP of Customer Excellence, Tokopedia Indonesia; Cut Noosy - Country Head of Customer Experience, Grab, Indonesia; Joy Gabriel - Data Science & Technology Innovator, Telkom, Indonesia; Alexander Kurth - Chief Data Officer, Allianz Indonesia to name a few.

While the pandemic has closed many doors around the world, Indonesia offers an irrefutable case study in the application and development of AI, said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "World AI Show will digitally connect key stakeholders in the Indonesian AI ecosystem to drive the future of AI in the region."

The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

The Indonesian edition of World AI Show Jakarta is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - Tech Data and Dataiku; Gold Sponsors - Microsoft and Denodo; Silver Sponsors - ManageEngine, Sinergi Wahana Gemilang and Intetics.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 