Sweet Weather This Weekend

With no severe weather on MetService’s outlook, and high pressure parked over the country, the weekend is set to be a stunner for most.

“There’s nothing coming to mix things up, so today’s weather is set to persist until early next week," comments MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree.

Cool, calm mornings turn into cloudless afternoons in classically autumn fashion.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are the exception from the settled story – a steady southeast flow is likely see light morning showers, followed by lingering cloud for most days. Sunday is looking best for longer spells of sunshine.

Even with the cooler days, the sun shines with full force. Crabtree reminds you to ‘slip, slop, slap, and wrap’ as you enjoy the settled weekend ahead.

